Awards ballots and other NBA podcasts of the day

Three Man Pod: Bucher, Hollins & Blackmon break down Magic Johnson’s surprise resignation from the Lakers
April 11 03:01 AM
Ric, Ryan, and Will are all together on the show for the first time ever today to break down the shocking news of Magic Johnson’s resignation as Lakers President. All three guys have their own sources, opinions, and takes on what went down at the top of the Lakers organization and what’s next for LeBron James and the Purple & Gold. Thanks for l ……
April 11 02:42 AM
Los Angeles Sparks wing Alana Beard joined the show to talk about farewell tours, WNBA growth, and LeBron
April 11 12:45 AM
We celebrate Dwyane Wade in his final NBA game, and Justin Tinsley of the Undefeated joins us to talk about his story, “A trio of legendary nights with Dwyane Wade as he says goodbye to the NBA.”
Sixers Playoff Preview And Regular Season Retrospective – via rightstorickysanchez.com
April 11 12:02 AM
The Sixers will face the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, and the second playoffs of the Rights To Ricky Sanchez era. We preview the series against the Nets, and if it’s an easier path than the Magic. We also look back on yet another crazy Sixers season, and discuss two possible bannings of respected members of the NBA media.
April 10 10:40 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast Mark Schanowski is joined by Kendall Gill and Will Perdue as the guys put a bow on the 2018-19 season. It was a difficult season for the Bulls young core dealing with injuries and an in season coaching change. (:23) The guys debate who will emerge as the team leader next season and the best way to build team chemistry in the offseason …
🚨EMERGENCY MAGIC (TRAGIC) JOHNSON PODCAST🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
April 10 05:35 PM
Anthony Irwin of the Locked On Lakers podcast comes on the show to discuss the “podcast” Magic Johnson recorded live in front of a host of reporters in the bowels of Staples Center last night. Irwin dissects why he’s stepping down and what we can decipher from his impromptu ramblings.
April 10 04:38 PM
Rachel Nichols, Ramona Shelburne, Michael Wilbon, and Amin Elhassan discuss Magic Johnson stepping down. Plus, Rachel goes 1-on-1 with Magic after his stunning announcement.
April 10 04:10 PM
Chris is joined by Wizards All Star Bradley Beal following the end of the regular season. Topics include the team dealing with various injuries, his impressive year on the court, trying to make the team for USA Basketball and more.
Magic Johnson Stepped Down and the Lakers Are (Further) Off the Rails | The Ringer NBA Show – via theringer.com
April 10 03:33 PM
Magic Johnson resigning put the finishing touches on an NBA season that was filled with an absurd amount of drama. What does this mean for members of the Lakers franchise—including Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and LeBron James—and have we reached Peak NBA Reality TV yet?
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier, Paolo Uggetti, Haley O’Shaughnessy
April 10 02:28 PM
On this emergency mini-episode, we recap the head-spinning penultimate day of the NBA season, which saw Magic Johnson abruptly resign, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade drop 30 apiece in their home farewells, the Rockets lose their grip on the 2-seed, and much, much more.
Tim Bontemps – via espn.com
April 10 02:03 PM
Zach and ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reveal their awards ballots, and discuss the Lakers mess.
