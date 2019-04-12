Playoff previews and other NBA podcasts of the day

4
By: HoopsHype
April 12, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 12 02:27 AM
In this episode, I chat with Dieter Kurtenbach about the BANANAS last few days of the regular season. We start with Magic Johnson’s hilarious, impromptu, WTF-level resignation. Then, we talk about the last couple of days of the regular season. Jamal Crawford goes for a 50-piece, Dirk and Wade are done, and more, including the most absurd Trail Blazers box score in the history of box scores. Then, we talk about playoff series, and preview the ones we’re most looking forward to …
April 12 12:34 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Inquirer sports co-worker Marc Narducci ponder if the Brooklyn Nets have enough offensive firepower to defeat the 76ers..The both agree that Mike Scott must play well for the Sixers to be successful. Yet, they both believe the 76ers will win the opening-round series in six games.
April 11 11:28 PM
Deuce and Mo kick off the show talking about the Kings decision to part ways with Dave Joerger, what led to it and what’s next (1:20), they discuss the possible coaching candidates for the Kings (26:15), Magic Johnson quits and what it means for the Lakers (38:50), fans ask about the Kings going after DeAndre Jordan and Pat Beverley (42:35), the national media’s reaction to the Joerger move (46:25) …
April 11 10:53 PM
Chris chats with Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks following the end of the season. Topics include dealing with injuries to Dwight Howard & John Wall, Thomas Bryant’s growth, and even who he sees emerging in the NBA Playoffs.
April 11 08:00 PM
This edition of the Celtics Talk podcast features a full preview of the 1st Round Playoff series against the Indiana Pacers with our entire NBC Sports Boston crew …
April 11 07:24 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Matt Moore of The Action Network (@HPBasketball) lay out their playoff tiers but with players instead of teams.
They discuss the difference between player quality and importance, who can win their team a game or series, who has the most boom/bust potential and much more.
April 11 07:06 PM
Zach and David Thorpe of TrueHoop do their annual eight-by-eight podcast: eight minutes of analysis on all eight first-round series
April 11 06:51 PM
On this week’s edition of the Weekly Run, hosts Eric Walden and Andy Larsen start their breakdown of the Jazz/Rockets series. Why might it be different than last year? Do we think those differences will help the Jazz? What does Ricky Rubio’s likely presence and Trevor Ariza’s absence do to the series?That, and we talk about the day of firings in the NBA.
April 11 06:11 PM
In this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast Bulls President John Paxson gives his season ending press conference. He explains why the Bulls can make a substantial leap next season (4:52). Plus Paxson says the organization has not given up on Kris Dunn, but will address the point guard position this offseason. (7:17) A contract extension could be in the works for Head Coach Jim Boylen (11:20) and why Paxson believes that Boylen’s style is resonating with players …
April 11 05:25 PM
On this week’s episode, we break down and pick winners for all eight 1st-round playoff series. In addition, we examine which postseason coaches are on the hot seat.
April 11 04:40 PM
Jorge Sedano, Stan Van Gundy, Richard Jefferson, and Amin Elhassan discuss the Kings firing Dave Joerger, playoff seeding, if LeBron regrets signing with Lakers, and more.
April 11 04:25 PM
April 11 03:40 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan, Tim Macmahon and Andrew Han discuss the Magic Johnson resignation, Dirk’s farewell (8:00), Portland’s strange game (12:00), the East (15:00) & West (30:45) playoff match-ups and the cojones player of the month (46:00).
April 11 03:29 PM
We open by briefly delving into the Kings firing Dave Joerger, and examining what the potential trickle-down effects of that might be (1:30). Then, we preview the playoffs through a series of questions (9:00): How far do teams like the Raptors and Warriors have to go to keep their stars? Who’s legit and who’s not ready? Will talent win out for the Sixers?
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Chris Ryan, Paolo Uggetti
April 11 02:15 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke and the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver sit down for a breakdown of the Western and Eastern Conference Playoffs. What upset is most likely, what players have the most on the line, whose reputation will be different at the end of the playoffs, what match-ups do they want to see and who are the picks. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 11 01:22 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down every first-round series of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. They discuss the players to watch, key injuries, matchup scenarios, most-likely upsets and more. via Knit
April 11 12:50 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA, and now, finally, comes the fun part. Journal Sentinel beat writer Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss the first-round opponent Detroit Pistons, how injuries will factor into the Bucks’ destiny, Sterling Brown in the starting lineup, the race for postseason hardware and the national pundits down on the Bucks .. …
April 11 12:28 PM
This week, CJ and Jordan discuss CJ’s long-awaited return to the court as the Blazers get ready for the postseason. What’s it like to prepare for the playoffs? Is the preparation focused on individual matchups or teams? How vital are video staffs to team’s prep? The guys tackle these questions and more …
April 11 10:47 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletic’s Michael Lee talk about Joel Embiid’s left knee saga. They also dissect the 76ers’ first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. And they end the podcast discussing the Sixers’ goal to go beyond the second-round of the playoffs.
