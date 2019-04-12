Playoff previews and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 12 12:34 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Inquirer sports co-worker Marc Narducci ponder if the Brooklyn Nets have enough offensive firepower to defeat the 76ers..The both agree that Mike Scott must play well for the Sixers to be successful. Yet, they both believe the 76ers will win the opening-round series in six games.

