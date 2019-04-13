Magic Johnson talk and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 13 01:29 AM
Ric is flying solo today to break down his entire official NBA Awards ballot for all to hear. He runs through his selections and reasoning for MVP, ROY, DPOY, 6th man, All-rookie team, All-defensive team, COY, and All-NBA 1st, 2nd, and 3rd team. Don’t forget to go shout at Ric on twitter about how terrible his picks are! Thanks for listening! I ……
April 12 11:43 PM
It’s a playoff edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this episode the guys preview game 1 between the Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, go 1-on-1 with radio play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Alan Horton to chat about the Wolves’ season, and had a chance to chat with Hall of Famer Jack Sikma o ……
J.A. Adande On Magic Johnson, The Lakers, and Charles Barkley – via bleacherreport.com
April 12 10:16 PM
Former LA Times columnist and ESPN reporter, and current Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, J.A. Adande. has a unique relationship with and perspective about Laker great, Magic Johnson. J.A. shares his insight on Magic’s stunning resignation as President of Laker Operations, Magic’s legacy as a player and Laker specifical ……
April 12 08:56 PM
Joel Embiid is now listed as doubtful for Game 1 against the Nets. What does that mean, and can the Sixers advance if he’s not able to go? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss that, while also previewing the rest of the Sixers’ first-round series with the Nets.
The Playoff Matchup Draft | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
April 12 04:13 PM
We preview the 2019 NBA playoffs by drafting the series we’re most excited to watch, including intriguing stylistic matchups like the Rockets and Jazz, talent-heavy lineups vs. up-and-coming teams like the Sixers and Nets, and hotly contested new rivalries like the Blazers and Thunder.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
April 12 04:02 PM
Jorge Sedano, Stan Van Gundy, Amin Elhassan, and Richard Jefferson preview the upcoming NBA playoffs.
Mega Hoops Playoff Podcast – via espn.com
April 12 02:09 PM
Zach Lowe, Ryen Russillo, Brian Windhorst and Bomani Jones each take you through their playoff previews. Zach thinks Rockets-Jazz is going to be the most interesting first-round series. Russillo and Bomani talk about Warriors playoff fatigue, who can beat them in the west and more. Plus, Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective discuss Denver-Sa ……
April 12 11:56 AM
In this special edition of the Celtics Talk Podcast, we bring you the interviews from the “Passing the Torch” special, where Celtics Legends and current stars have extended conversations about their era and playing for the Boston Celtics. In this special episode, listen to conversations between Bob Cousy and Kyrie Irving, Danny Ainge and Marcus Smart, and Tom “Satch” Sanders and Jaylen Brown.
