2 things jump out from the defensive numbers posted by the @Toronto Raptors in Game 1 vs. @Orlando Magic. Kawhi Leonard (shooters were 0 of 4 on FGs he contested) & Serge Ibaka (2 of 12) are still elite. Marc Gasol (6 of 14), Danny Green (8 of 17) & Pascal Siakam (11 of 19) struggled on D