Lillard-Westbrook talk and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
April 18, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 18 07:53 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss the keys to win Game 3 of the opening-round playoff series between the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers must play exactly like they did in the third quarter of Game 2. They must share the ball and have Joel Embiid positioned in the low post. Meanwhile, the Nets would benefit from D’Angelo Russell spreading the ball instead of over dribbling during possessions …
April 18 06:46 AM
The Sixers split their two home games against the Nets, showing the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows. What does that mean for the rest of the series? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the start of the Sixers vs Nets series, and what to expect going forward.
April 18 05:56 AM
April 17 11:43 PM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
After winning the defensive battle which was Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers 84-74, the Boston Celtics will look to extend their series lead tonight on their home court.
Taylor McCloud and Jack Michael will be breaking down the action and taking your calls for 90 minutes beginning at 9:30 p.m …
April 17 05:30 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk DeMarcus Cousins injury, the Drake curse, Mary J. Blige and NAS tour, LaMarcus’ groin punch, and of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!
April 17 04:06 PM
Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Brian Windhorst discuss if Jamal Murray saved Denver’s season, Kyle Lowry’s bounce-back game, and more.
April 17 03:20 PM
We break down how Jamal Murray shot his way out of his cold streak, helping the Nuggets tie their series with the Spurs at 1-1 and potentially stopping the bottom from falling out from underneath them this playoffs (1:30). Then, we wonder whether the Thunder will be able to get back on track when they come home, considering how bad they looked on the road in Portland in games 1 and 2 (12:38) …
April 17 09:00 AM
Sports rivalries can fuel fans and athletes to fight and argue for years. But what’s the real story behind these epic rivalries? From Wondery, the company behind “Business Wars” and “American Scandal” comes Sports Wars, an electric new series that offers an immersive, court-side look at some of the greatest athletic rivalries of all time: start ……
