A chat with John Wall and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 19 05:32 AM

Listen to Locked On Jazz episodes free, on demand. The Utah Jazz have been blown out in both of the first two games of their first round series with the Houston Rockets. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider tries to figure out what has happened and why it has happened. Plus, it is a live show so Locke takes your questions from Facebook live. Today’s show is brought to you by Intercap lending, BBQ pit stop and Wyze …