A chat with John Wall and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 19 07:52 AM
Basketball analyst Gery Woelfel (WoelfelsPressbox.com) joined The Wendy's Big Show to discuss the Eastern Conference playoffs, what to expect from Bucks-Pistons Game 3 and more.
LOCKED ON NBA — 4/19/19 — Ben Simmons goes off, Kevin Durant reminds Patrick Beverley who he is, Spurs beat Nuggets from Locked On NBA
April 19 07:45 AM
Adam and Anthony start by taking you throughout the league for the top performances, then focus on the Nuggets-Spurs series potentially heading towards an upset. They then discuss the latest goings on with the Lakers and finally preview what could be a fascinating weekend throughout the league.
April 19 07:21 AM
On a road trip to Yosemite, Paul shares a tale about his first trip California – and how it was almost derailed by a stomach bug and the realization that everyone he knew was eventually going to die.
April 19 06:42 AM
Express-News sports writer Jeff McDonald breaks down what led to San Antonio's Game 2 loss (where they blew a pair of 19-point leads before losing 114-105), followed by talk on Jamal Murray, Derrick White, Rudy Gay and what the Spurs need to do in order to advance to their next playoff series.
LOCKED ON CELTICS: Apr. 19: Crossover with Tony East of Locked on Pacers from Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s
April 19 06:30 AM
MassLive's John Karalis is joined by Tony East of Locked On Pacers to go over the first couple games of the series, including some Indy love for Al Horford
April 19 06:27 AM
Listen to Rip City Report episodes free, on demand …
Insider Live: Season Review from Insider Podcast — The Washington Post – via washingtonpost.com
April 19 06:23 AM
Washington Post sports writers and editors discuss all things Redskins in this weekly podcast.
April 19 06:19 AM
Beat writers Dieter Kurtenbach and Mark Medina review how the Warriors can "bounce back" from losing a stunning 31-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of their first round NBA playoffs series on Monday, April 15 at Oracle Arena
John Wall on his relationship with Bradley Beal, Harden vs. Giannis, Nipsey Hussle and playing at Kentucky from Posted Up with Chris Haynes
April 19 06:15 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall joins Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes for a conversation about his difficult year on and off the court as he deals with an Achilles injury and his mother's cancer diagnosis. Wall details his relationship with Bradley Beal (2:45) and the franchise firing long-time GM Ernie Grunfeld (6:00)
Steve Kyler on the NBA Playoffs, the 2019 Free-Agent Class, Zion Williamson’s Future and the Basketball 101 Program (Ep. 140) – via HoopsHype.com
April 19 06:11 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Steve Kyler, who is the Publisher of Basketball Insiders and the founder of Basketball 101. They discuss the contenders in each conference, where this summer's star free agents may sign and how good Zion Williamson can be in the NBA.
They also discuss the Basketball 101 program that's part of the Professional Basketball Combine
April 19 06:05 AM
Standig Room Only: Curry cooks Wizards Stephen Curry, wow. 51 points and 11 three-pointers in only three quarters against the Wizards. No need to play in the fourth as the Warriors win 144-122. Ben Standig with the postgame reaction. Honestly, Washington wasn't bad in the first half. Curry, though… Also Ben releases his interview with
April 19 06:02 AM
The Chronicle's Rusty Simmons joins Connor Letourneau to talk about Golden State's historic Game 2 collapse against the Clippers. Was that a clue that something's off for this team? And how will DeMarcus Cousins' injury affect the playoff run?
April 19 06:00 AM
Ty Jerome is a national champion with Virginia and a new NBA draft prospect. 2:00 – Ty discusses the experience of winning the national championship 8:45 – Ty's run-in with reporter Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports and the outside noise 11:15 – Nervous moments for Ty throughout the NCAA tournament 15:04 – Was it fate that got Virginia to the national
April 19 06:00 AM
The Bucks have taken a 2-0 lead on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and Journal Sentinel beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to break it all down. They discuss the absence of Blake Griffin, the bounceback of Eric Bledsoe from last year's playoff series, playoff officiating toward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the huge minutes provided by Pat Connaughton and a potential second-round meeting with the Boston Celtics
April 19 05:53 AM
This week on the show, Kevin and Phil talk about:The Grizzlies' decision to make JB Bickerstaff the head coach, like, for realWhat will the Grizzlies be next year? Do they know?The Grizzlies drafted wellThe future potential of Jaren Jackson, Jr
April 19 05:45 AM
Listen to Rip City Report episodes free, on demand …
April 19 05:36 AM
04/17/19 DET 99, MIL 120 — The Pick 'n Save Milwaukee Pro Hoops Post Game Show presented by Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizza. Steve "Sparky" Fifer breaks down the Bucks's 120-99 win over the Pistons, takes your calls, hears from Eric Bledsoe, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Coach Budenholzer, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez, and asks you if you were ever worried about losing this game
April 19 05:35 AM
Spence dives into round 1 of the playoffs, matchups, outcomes, strategy and schemes. He touches on the Laker situation, Golden State giving up a 31 points, Kawhi's future W or L, how to tackle James Harden, Portland's backcourt, OKC woes and more.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – How good is Houston? Jazz are missing open looks. Facebook live questions from Locked On Jazz
April 19 05:32 AM
The Utah Jazz have been blown out in both of the first two games of their first round series with the Houston Rockets. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider tries to figure out what has happened and why it has happened. Plus, it is a live show so Locke takes your questions from Facebook live. Today's show is brought to you by Intercap lending, BBQ pit stop and Wyze
April 19 05:30 AM
The Blazers kinda waxed the Thunder in Game 2. Mike breaks it all down, and looks ahead to a crucial … pivotal … crivotal? Game 3.
