These are the best scoring averages in NBA history These are the best scoring averages in NBA history Gallery These are the best scoring averages in NBA history April 20, 2019- by HoopsHype staff 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email By: HoopsHype staff | April 20, 2019 Evergreen, Featured, Top, Gallery Gallery, Evergreen, Featured, Top, Bob McAdoo, Elgin Baylor, George Gervin, James Harden, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Rick Barry, Tiny Archibald, Wilt Chamberlain 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email