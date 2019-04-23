Kawhi Leonard has record for best winning percentage of all-time

When the Toronto Raptors traded several valuable assets for Kawhi Leonard, they knew they were getting a player with a winning history.

Among top players who have played at least 250 games, Leonard has the best winning percentage (75.4 percent) of all-time. He beats legends like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird for this honor. That actually equates to a 62-win season when averaged out over 82 games.

Leonard is the only player ranked in the Top 7 who played for more than one team – and could be moving again this summer. He is also the only person ranked that high who has not (yet) played for either the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics or Golden State Warriors.

In fact, all those who made the Top 25 are long-time Celtics, Lakers, Spurs, Warriors … or (believe it or not) Raptors.

Leonard is joined near the top of the leaderboard by his now longtime teammate Danny Green, who was traded with him in the blockbuster move from the Spurs to Toronto last offseason.

The two have outscored opponents by 20.7 points per 100 possessions during the postseason when on the court together. They had an impressive two-man net rating (13.2) recorded during the regular season as well. That mark is also consistent with previous campaigns like the 2014-15 season (14.8), 2013-14 season (14.4), 2015-16 season (12.7) and the 2012-13 season (11.7).

There are several other players from San Antonio who grace appearances this high on the list, including Manu Ginobili (72.1 percent), Tim Duncan (71.9 percent), Tony Parker (71.1 percent), Patty Mills (69.1 percent) and Thiago Spitter (69.6 percent).

Also worth mentioning is that several who made the Top 25 list included above are now or have very recently served as NBA executives. That list is highlighted by Johnson, Bird, Kevin McHale and Danny Ainge.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report.