NBA podcasts du jour: On Westbrook struggles and more

By: HoopsHype |
April 23, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 23 04:21 AM
Wes Goldberg and The Washington Post's Ben Golliver discuss the Milwaukee Bucks sweeping the Detroit Pistons, the Utah Jazz getting a big win to avoid a sweep by the Houston Rockets, and what's next for the Phoenix Suns after firing head coach Igor Kokoskov.
April 23 03:53 AM
Clipper nation, stand up! Patrick Beverley joins Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. The show begins with talk about Chicago, and what it was like for Pat to grow up there, and how it helped to shape his game. He then discusses playing college ball at Arkansas, as well as leaving school to play overseas in Ukraine. The conversation then shifts to Pat's journey to the NBA, and how his pit bull mentality helped him get to the league, and why he revels in the nickname "Mr
April 23 03:50 AM
Utah Jazz pull off the Game 4 win. David Locke and Ron Boone break it down on tonight's edition on Postcast
April 23 03:06 AM
Dave DuFour and Nate discuss our coach of the first round, the best coaching adjustment, the most surprising and most disappointing players, the individual player matchup we've found most interesting, and a few other meandering playoff topics.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com
April 23 03:01 AM
04/22/19 MIL 127, DET 104 — The Pick 'n Save Milwaukee Pro Hoops Post Game Show presented by Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizza. Steve "Sparky" Fifer breaks down the Bucks sweep over the Pistons, takes your calls, hears from Brook Lopez, Coach Budenholzer and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez, and asks you what you're thinking about the upcoming Bucks/Celtics series
April 23 12:49 AM
Mike breaks down the key numbers behind the Blazers 3-1 lead over OKC and what those stats mean heading into Game 5
April 23 12:36 AM
The Athletic's Jay King and Sam "Jam" Packard look back on the Pacers series, look ahead to the Bucks, hand out tacos and hash out the details of their upcoming 1-on-1 matchup.
April 22 09:19 PM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, Marc Narducci and Mike Sielski talk about 76ers center Joel Embiid's flagrant-foul situation.. They also discuss the importance of the Sixers closing out their playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday's Game 5. And the trio concludes the podcast by commenting on the roster-upgrading trades by Sixers general manager Elton Brand. The moves are definitely benefiting the Sixers against the Nets.
Learn more about your ad choices …
April 22 08:32 PM
Jacoby is joined Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan talking the Blazers dominate backcourt, Harden's epic flop, Clippers free agency outlook, Sean Marks' BOSS MOVE and more!!
April 22 08:31 PM
On Mon.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys debate the NBA weekend's most impressive road win, whether the Sixers/Nets ejections were warranted, and which 3-0 series ends tonight. That, plus the Celtics' sweep, Westbrook's "next question" routine, ex-Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau in studio, new Weekend Whoopsies, and so much more. via Knit
April 22 08:10 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel. Since January, Russell Westbrook has refused to answer Tramel's questions, yet he continues to ask the star point guard post-game questions anyway
April 22 06:08 PM
April 22 05:17 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, and Byron Scott discuss if Portland can close out OKC in game 5. David Fizdale and Kirk Goldsberry also join the show.
April 22 04:20 PM
Steve Novak of Fox Sports Wisconsin and co-host of the "Milwaukee Basketball Hour" previews Bucks vs Pistons Game 4. Does he feel the Bucks will sweep them? How does he see them matching up against the Celtics?
April 22 03:13 PM
On this edition of RT, the Sacramento Kings duo Doug & De'Aaron are joined by Kings G Buddy Hield. The topics are endless, from how they got their nicknames, Kobe stories, fatherhood and the benefits it has had on Buddy on the court. How De'Aaron is turning into a locker room leader – whose college hoops conference was better & a whole lot more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
April 22 01:53 PM
To prepare himself for a break-out game, Klay Thompson enjoyed some beach volleyball and then took a dip in the ocean. To prepare himself for a break-out game, Kevin Durant mostly relied on X's and O's. With their differing styles and personality, Thompson and Durant appeared in harmony just as their lead performer hit a few off notes. In the Warriors' 113-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday
April 22 01:43 PM
With Will on vacation, Ric is flying solo to give you all of his thoughts on the heated Blazers – Thunder playoff series. In particular, the battle of Westbrook vs Lillard and why Dame's team is winning the war. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitte
April 22 01:24 PM
The Utah Jazz fell on Saturday night in a gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss to the Houston Rockets and now trail the series 3-0. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider takes a look at the Jazz loss to the Rockets, what is preventing them from breaking through and how good the Jazz really were that night
April 22 01:22 PM
Marc D'Amico is a reporter/analyst for the Boston Celtics. Twitter: Marc_DAmico. 3:06 What to make of the Celtics play vs Pacers 7:25 Erotic City is back 10:55 Hayward becoming a real factor on both ends 22:08 Bucks are different this year 30:42 Marcus Smart update 37:14 Rozier vs Bledsoe and Hill 45:49 How is Brad different from his first play
April 22 12:26 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Kevin Pelton and Nick Friedell discuss the Blazers-Thunder series (1:20), the looming inevitability of a Warriors title (9:30), the Sixers (45:00) and a Windhorst filibuster.
