NBA podcasts du jour: On Westbrook struggles and more

April 22 09:19 PM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, Marc Narducci and Mike Sielski talk about 76ers center Joel Embiid’s flagrant-foul situation.. They also discuss the importance of the Sixers closing out their playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday’s Game 5. And the trio concludes the podcast by commenting on the roster-upgrading trades by Sixers general manager Elton Brand. The moves are definitely benefiting the Sixers against the Nets.

