Dame Time and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

April 25 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to break down the matchup ahead after the Bucks dismissed the Pistons in the opening round of the NBA playoffs …
April 25 05:27 AM
Spence and NBA Commissioner David Stern catch up, dig into the league from a macro perspective, and touch on Commissioner Stern's post NBA activities.
LAC/GSW and UTA/HOU Game 5s; News; Free Agency Overview and Point Guards from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
April 25 05:23 AM
We unexpectedly have to record on Clippers/Warriors, as the plucky underdogs from LA send it back for a Game 6. We also discuss Houston closing out Utah, then some news with Igor Koskoskov out in Phoenix. Then an overview of which teams have cap space this offseason, and we go through the many options among the free agent point guards and discuss possible destinations
April 25 04:10 AM
MassLive's John Karalis talks about what the Celtics hope to do as they try to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo. Also, injury updates and a look at how these teams are different.
April 25 12:10 AM
David Locke and Ron Boone recap the Jazz final game of the season
April 24 09:55 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker returns! We chat about what's been going on with Cole the last year. Then, we move on to Damian Lillard, and his place in the NBA right now after his series winner against Oklahoma City
April 24 08:17 PM
Listen to Rip City Report episodes free, on demand …
Apr. 24 – Dame Time from The Starters – via NBA.com
April 24 08:05 PM
On Wed.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss Damian Lillard's 37-foot bomb and the cold-blooded wave goodbye, as well as debate whether OKC should look to move on from Russell Westbrook. That, plus the Raptors and Sixers take care of business, the Nuggets win a pivotal Game 5, we countdown the NBA's all-time series-clinching game-winners, and more.
Has ‘playoff Kyrie’ actually arrived? Chris Broussard from Fox Sports talks Celtics-Bucks and the upcoming offseason
April 24 08:03 PM
1:42 – Kyle Draper, A. Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg give their their takes on the Celtics’ performance in their four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers. Has this team reached it’s full potential yet and what does that mean for their upcoming series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks?
4:03 – It seemed like for the final quarter of the season Kyrie Irving had mentally moved onto the playoffs …
April 24 07:18 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Logo Lillard's epic shot, preview the Sixers-Raptors series, KD's real estate game, ScHoolBoy Q talks bandwagons and more Twitter and VM's!!!
S1E18: Management and coaching questions with ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz from The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast
April 24 07:03 PM
Chris Herrington and ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz discuss the Grizzlies' organizational overhaul, potential head-coaching prospects, Marc Gasol in Toronto and more.
April 24 04:19 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce and Amin Elhassan discuss Damian Lillard’s epic game-winner, how dangerous the Blazers are and much more.
Damian Lillard Sent Russell Westbrook and the Thunder Home | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
April 24 02:56 PM
We recap one of the most ridiculous shots in NBA history—Damian Lillard’s 37-foot stepback 3 to end the series against Oklahoma City (1:08). Then we talk about the rise of the pull-up 3 in the NBA, and how it might affect scouting and drafting going forward (21:00). Finally, we go over the remaining series and give exit surveys for the Nets and Magic, the other teams that were eliminated on Tuesday night (34:30).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks
Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on coming back from injury, GSW vs Sac & NOLA, his next chapter; & NBA MVP (recorded 4/3)
April 24 02:21 PM
Ric sat down with Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins for an in-depth interview back on 4/3/19. Unfortunately the audio quality in this show isn’t the best but we hope the feeling of being behind-the-scenes for an intimate conversation with the All-Star big man will make up for it. DeMarcus talked about his comeback from his achilles injury, the d ……
April 24 11:54 AM
the Utah Jazz will play game 5 in Houston to extend the season. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider breaks down how the Jazz offense has changed compared to last year v. the Rockets and what the Jazz need to do to win. In addition, a look at Donovan Mitchell's 4th quarter and how it looks a lot like a younger Damian Lillard
Kevin Arnovitz – via espn.com
April 24 11:47 AM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about Damian Lillard’s epic shot, the fallout in Oklahoma City, Sixers-Raptors, Bucks-Celtics, and more.
