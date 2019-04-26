A chat with Daryl Morey and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA — 4/26/19 — NBA Playoffs Power Rankings Part 2; Who wins Nuggets-Spurs Game 7? from Locked On NBA
April 26 06:34 AM
Adam and Anthony start the show by talking about a weird Nuggets-Spurs game and how impossible it feels to confidently predict game seven of that series. They then power rank the remaining teams as the second round is just about set. Finally, Adam tries to predict Avengers: Endgame having never seen any of those movies.
Nuggets At Spurs LIVE Show – via bballbreakdown.com
April 26 03:00 AM
Jared Weiss, writer at The Athletic, and Coach Nick discuss their immediate reactions to the big Spurs win to set up an epic Game 7 in Denver. They also take questions from Periscope that run the gamut across all the playoff series.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- Crossover with Eric Nehm of Locked on Bucks from Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s
April 26 02:14 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & The Athletic's Eric Nehm talk at length about the Celtics-Bucks series including the Al Horford-Brook Lopez matchup that's becoming a big focus of this series.
Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey – via bleacherreport.com
April 26 02:00 AM
Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey thinks the Utah Jazz series went better than he expected, is preparing for round 2 most likely against the Golden State Warriors even though he had hoped to potentially face them later in the playoffs, and addresses the Rockets 11-14 start. He also weighs in on lottery reform, the 3-point shot and its effect on th ……
PHI/TOR and BOS/MIL Series Outlook; SAS/DEN Game 6 from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
April 26 12:07 AM
We get into the fascinating East Second Round we've looked forward to all year, first Philly/Toronto and then Boston/Milwaukee. Then a discussion of San Antonio forcing a Game 7 against the Nuggets.

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
April 25 11:00 PM
It’s another playoff edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this episode the guys preview the Toronto Raptors taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals and listen in to Nick Nurse, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Danny Green from Raptors’ shootaround.By contact@fan590.com (SPORTSNET 590 The FAN).
April 25 08:41 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (@Sam_Vecenie) discuss the 2019 and 2020 draft classes.
They talk about how the NCAA Tournament affected the 2019 Draft, where Ja Morant fits in now and peculiar nature of this class plus a preview of 2020 after the recent showcases around the country.
Sponsored by Betonline.ag and TrueCar
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed …
They talk about how the NCAA Tournament affected the 2019 Draft, where Ja Morant fits in now and peculiar nature of this class plus a preview of 2020 after the recent showcases around the country.
Sponsored by Betonline.ag and TrueCar
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed …
April 25 07:41 PM
On Thu.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss the Clips forcing an unexpected Game 6, the Warriors hurting themselves, and key decisions facing the Jazz this offseason. That, plus we preview and predict the Raptors-Sixers East Semifinals, hit you with an action-packed Meme Team, and more.
April 25 07:16 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the Clippers Game 5, Rockets on to the next, NFL Draft, the status of LeBron and the Lakers, The O'Jays join the show and more!!!
April 25 06:16 PM
Sportswriter Rusty Simmons joins beat writer Connor Letourneau to break down the Warriors' Game 5 loss to the Clippers, how it could affect Golden State in the next round, what's ailing the Warriors and much, much more.
April 25 04:41 PM
Rachel Nichols, Nick Friedell, and Amin Elhassan discuss if the Warriors are more vulnerable than ever right now. Basketball photographer Cassy Athena also joins the show.
April 25 04:38 PM
The Utah Jazz season came to an end last night in Houston. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider takes a look at what the difference between the Rockets and the Jazz was in the series and how the Jazz blew up the Rockets entire offense but it still wasn't enough. Locke also takes the questions from a live facebook audience
April 25 03:48 PM
On this week’s episode, we talk about the Warriors’ lack of urgency, what’s next for the Thunder and Jazz, and how we see the Eastern Conference 2nd round shaking out
LOCKED ON NBA – 4-25 – Sam Amick with David Locke on Warriors and Rockets, Eastern Preview and Value of Offense from Locked On NBA
April 25 02:43 PM
Sam Amick of the Athletic stops by to join David Locke. They discuss the contrasting performances of the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets last night, the value of offense in the NBA and a quick look at the Eastern Conference series
April 25 02:38 PM
The Clippers had no business winning one game over the Warriors in the teams' first-round NBA Playoff series, but after Wednesday's 129-121 victory, they've now claimed two — at Oracle Arena, no less — and Golden State will have to head back to L.A. to play another game in a series that should be long over
April 25 02:33 PM
Express-News sports writer Mike Finger gives his thoughts on what San Antonio has to change for Game 6, how Denver coach Mike Malone stacks up against Gregg Popovich, and if DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge have been doing enough to propel their team to a win against the Nuggets.
Lillard’s Dagger, Clippers’ Win + Raptors-Sixers Preview – via NBA.com
April 25 02:11 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down Damian Lillard’s series-winning shot and the Clippers’ impressive Game 5 win over the Warriors. Then Michael Grange of Sportsnet in Toronto joins to preview the Raptors-Sixers East semifinals series, which begins on Saturday. They discuss how Toronto will defend Joel Embiid, the importance of Kawhi Leon ……
April 25 01:50 PM
Basketball analyst Gery Woelfel (WoelfelsPressbox.com) joined The Wendy's Big Show to break down the upcoming showdown between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Does Brad Stevens or Mike Budenholzer hold the coaching advantage? Which team should be favored?
Spectrum SN & TNT’s Allie Clifton on calling a game in virtual reality & breaking down Warriors-Clippers and Sixers-Nets
April 25 12:40 PM
After calling the Warriors-Clippers game alongside Ryan Hollins for TNT's virtual reality broadcast, Allie Clifton joins Bucher & Hollins to discuss what it's like to call a game on VR, and to break down the Clippers Game 5 upset of the Warriors. The gang also discussed the Nets lackluster performance in their loss to the 76ers.
