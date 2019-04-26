A chat with Daryl Morey and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 25 02:43 PM

Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Sam Amick of the Athletic stops by to join David Locke. They discuss the contrasting performances of the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets last night, the value of offense in the NBA and a quick look at the Eastern Conference series Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …