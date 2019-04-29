USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

April 29, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg

His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg

Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he had a good run to close the season, even flashing moments where he looked like his old self. However, a quad injury in Game 2 of the playoffs will force him to miss the postseason, and cast a shadow on his impending free agency.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men share his blend of playmaking and defense.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter, as well.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $19,264,603
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $2,193,857
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg

Reportedly considering opting out of the final year of his deal due to issues with playing time and being asked to come off the bench this season.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $34,370,640
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg

Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A bruising, tough center down low who knows what his job is and performs it to the best of his abilities whenever he’s on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2018/19 Earnings: $5,193,600
Career Earnings: $25,627,060
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $18,359,762
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,892,518
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $9,490,740
Career Earnings: $22,200,000

Uncategorized

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home