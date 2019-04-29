NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg
His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg
Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he had a good run to close the season, even flashing moments where he looked like his old self. However, a quad injury in Game 2 of the playoffs will force him to miss the postseason, and cast a shadow on his impending free agency.
3. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men share his blend of playmaking and defense.
4. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
5. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter, as well.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
9. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
10. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
11. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg
Reportedly considering opting out of the final year of his deal due to issues with playing time and being asked to come off the bench this season.
12. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
13. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
14. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg
Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
15. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A bruising, tough center down low who knows what his job is and performs it to the best of his abilities whenever he’s on the floor.
16. Dewayne Dedmon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
17. Ivica Zubac
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
18. Boban Marjanovic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
