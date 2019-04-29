NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

USA Today Sports

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%

One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%

He played the best basketball of his young career this season, helped lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and got the first All-Star bid of his time as a professional. Looks to be someone the Nets might build around, but those plans could change depending on how they fare in free agency this summer.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%

Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg

He displayed clear signs of regression this year, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Reportedly undecided on whether or not he will exercise his player option this summer.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%

Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg

Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2018/19 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $23,863,089
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg

Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $12,516,746
Career Earnings: $67,002,087
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $7,945,000
Career Earnings: $34,867,660
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg

Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440

