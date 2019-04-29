NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%
|
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
|
2. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
|
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%
|
He played the best basketball of his young career this season, helped lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and got the first All-Star bid of his time as a professional. Looks to be someone the Nets might build around, but those plans could change depending on how they fare in free agency this summer.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%
|
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
|
5. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg
|
He displayed clear signs of regression this year, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Reportedly undecided on whether or not he will exercise his player option this summer.
|
6. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%
|
Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
|
7. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
|
8. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
|
10. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
|
11. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg
|
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
|
12. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg
|
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
|
13. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
|
14. Ishmael Smith
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
|
15. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
|
16. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
|
17. Cory Joseph
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
|
Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
|
18. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg
|
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
