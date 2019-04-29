NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%
After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaged career numbers in multiple categories this year.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%
An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
5. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg
A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
9. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
10. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
11. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
12. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
13. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
14. JaMychal Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
