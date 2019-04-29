USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

April 29, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%

After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg

Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaged career numbers in multiple categories this year.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%

An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg

A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2018/19 Earnings: $13,314,045
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $9,173,294
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $75,564,856
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2018/19 Earnings: $8,066,667
Career Earnings: $21,329,811

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home