NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will probably be the summer he gets his first massive contract, and it’ll probably come from Golden State, barring a huge surprise.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%

Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season. Shot over 45 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter in 2018-19.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%

Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $30,367,716
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $3,129,187
Career Earnings: $9,000,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $19,360,228
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
Agent: David Bauman
2018/19 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $10,857,804
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg

Had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $13,155,324
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Agent: Travis King
2018/19 Earnings: $3,472,887
Career Earnings: $9,905,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%

Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,653,076
Career Earnings: $33,880,903
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%

Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $2,795,000
Career Earnings: $10,013,799
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $11,536,515
Career Earnings: $50,973,531
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg

A decent outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $19,332,500
Career Earnings: $58,966,776

