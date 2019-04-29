NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will probably be the summer he gets his first massive contract, and it’ll probably come from Golden State, barring a huge surprise.
2. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
3. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%
Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season. Shot over 45 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter in 2018-19.
4. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
6. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
10. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg
Had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
11. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
13. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
14. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%
Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
15. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%
Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
16. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
17. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg
A decent outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
