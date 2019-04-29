NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
|
One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
|
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Has Toronto done enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg
|
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%
|
Put up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. One of the best shooters in the NBA. His value as a free agent is only hurt by the fact he just turned 30 and his lackluster defense.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%
|
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and was a true threat from three this year.
|
6. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
|
Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
|
7. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
|
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
|
9. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
|
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
After putting up bad numbers all year, he fell out of the rotation late in the season. Someone is going to get the former No. 2 overall pick at quite the discount this summer.
|
11. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
|
12. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
|
13. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors
Comments