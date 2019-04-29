USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

April 29, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg

Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Has Toronto done enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%

Put up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. One of the best shooters in the NBA. His value as a free agent is only hurt by the fact he just turned 30 and his lackluster defense. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and was a true threat from three this year.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg

After putting up bad numbers all year, he fell out of the rotation late in the season. Someone is going to get the former No. 2 overall pick at quite the discount this summer.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,760,923
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2018/19 Earnings: $1,621,415
Career Earnings: $8,974,784
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2018/19 Earnings: $5,250,000
Career Earnings: $4,081,326
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
Agent: Sam Permut
2018/19 Earnings: $12,800,562
Career Earnings: $75,623,774

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home