NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Has Toronto done enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
3. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
4. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will probably be the summer he gets his first massive contract, and it’ll probably come from Golden State, barring a huge surprise.
6. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%
He played the best basketball of his young career this season, helped lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and got the first All-Star bid of his time as a professional. Looks to be someone the Nets might build around, but those plans could change depending on how they fare in free agency this summer.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg
His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%
After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
11. Khris Middleton
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
12. DeMarcus Cousins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg
Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he had a good run to close the season, even flashing moments where he looked like his old self. However, a quad injury in Game 2 of the playoffs will force him to miss the postseason, and cast a shadow on his impending free agency.
13. Julius Randle
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaged career numbers in multiple categories this year.
14. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men share his blend of playmaking and defense.
15. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
16. Bojan Bogdanovic
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%
Put up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. One of the best shooters in the NBA. His value as a free agent is only hurt by the fact he just turned 30 and his lackluster defense.
17. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
18. DeAndre Jordan
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter, as well.
19. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
20. Nikola Mirotic
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%
An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
21. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.8 apg
He displayed clear signs of regression this year, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Reportedly undecided on whether or not he will exercise his player option this summer.
22. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
23. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%
Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season. Shot over 45 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter in 2018-19.
24. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
25. Harrison Barnes
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and was a true threat from three this year.
26. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
27. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
28. Thaddeus Young
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg
A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
29. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%
Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
30. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
31. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
34. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
35. Terrence Ross
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
36. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
37. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
38. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
39. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
40. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
41. Jabari Parker
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
42. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
43. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
44. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
45. Tomas Satoransky
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
46. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
47. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
12.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg
Reportedly considering opting out of the final year of his deal due to issues with playing time and being asked to come off the bench this season.
48. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
49. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
50. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
51. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
52. Reggie Bullock
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
53. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
54. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg
Had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
55. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
56. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
57. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg
Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
58. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
59. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
60. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
61. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A bruising, tough center down low who knows what his job is and performs it to the best of his abilities whenever he’s on the floor.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
63. Ishmael Smith
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
64. Dewayne Dedmon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
65. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
66. JaMychal Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
67. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
68. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
69. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%
Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
70. Cory Joseph
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
71. Ivica Zubac
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
6.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg
After putting up bad numbers all year, he fell out of the rotation late in the season. Someone is going to get the former No. 2 overall pick at quite the discount this summer.
73. Boban Marjanovic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
74. James Ennis
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
75. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%
Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
76. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
77. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
78. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
79. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg
A decent outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
80. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
