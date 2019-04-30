Rockets officiating beef and other NBA podcasts of the day

April 30 07:21 AM

TORONTO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee talk about Jimmy Butler’s 30-point, 11-rebound performance to lead the 76ers to 94-89 Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. on Monday. at Scotiabank Bank.They also talk about the Sixers overall performance and Joel Embiid’s situation, play.

