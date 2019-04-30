Rockets officiating beef and other NBA podcasts of the day

TORONTO – In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee talk about Jimmy Butler’s 30-point, 11-rebound performance to lead the 76ers to 94-89 Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. on Monday. at Scotiabank Bank.They also talk about the Sixers overall performance and Joel Embiid’s situation, play.
What key adjustments enabled Philly to tie their series with Toronto, and can the Blazers make any adjustments at all against Denver to stop Nikola Jokic? Plus, a look at the crop of free agent shooting guards this offseason.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
What went wrong in Game 1 and how the Blazers can fix things in Game 2.
Wes Goldberg and David Ramil recap the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets taking Game 1 vs the Portland Trail Blazers. Then The Athletic's Sam Amick joins the show to discuss the Houston Rockets' gripe with the refs and look ahead to Game 2 between the Rockets and Warriors.
Joel Embiid had a tummy ache, but the Sixers came through with their best defensive effort of the year to even their series with the Raptors at 1-1. Ben Simmons had an elite defensive effort, Jimmy Butler became the fourth quarter finisher, and Brett Brown, who apparently coached the game, made some key adjustments that got the Raptors off balance and led the defense.
MassLive's John Karalis & Tom Westerholm talk about what Boston might or might not need to do to win Game 2, and why the potential return of Malcolm Brogdon in Game 3 makes it such an important game for the Celtics
Ric Bucher, Senior Writer for Bleacher Report and host of the "Bucher & Friends" podcast, breaks down game 1 of the Warriors Rockets series, and how to keep the focus on the game(s) and not the officiating. He speaks to the Warriors current kumbaya chemistry and whether it's just a front for fans and media, and Kevin Durant's predicted offseason.
On Mon.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss the Warriors-Rockets Game 1 officiating controversy, if Kevin Durant is the most skilled basketball player on Earth, and how the rest of the series will play out. That, plus Al Horford shuts down Giannis, the Bucks supporting cast goes missing in action, and we preview and predict the Nuggets-Blazers West Conference Semifinals.
David Jacoby is joined by NBA great Richard Jefferson talking playoff officiating, Celtics edge, LeSean McCoy's twitter fingers, Blazers-Nuggets series preview and more!!!
In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Martin Rogers of USA TODAY Sports. They discuss the news that the Houston Rockets complained to the NBA about how the NBA officiated their Game 7 of last year’s Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Martin and Alex also break down what that means for this series going forward and look at the other exciting match-ups around the NBA during this much-anticipated second round.
Steve Novak, Bucks TV Analyst on Fox Sports Wisconsin, explains why the Bucks should not change the game plan heading into Game 2. How can the Bucks prevent the pick and pops? Should George Hill be in the starting lineup? Is Game 2 a must-win?
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down all of the conference semifinals action from this weekend. They discuss Golden State's Game 1 win over Houston, Boston's impressive performance against Milwaukee, the dominance of Kawhi Leonard, and more. Plus, they preview the storylines to watch in the Blazers-Nuggets series, which begins on Monday night.
David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, begins his player review segments with a look at Utah Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio. The breakdown shows career progressions, impact on the team, individual skills and shooting. Plus, Locke takes a look at the Warriors and Rockets and the officiating controversy surrounding the game 1.
Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, Kirk Goldsberry and Andrew Han discuss the Warriors game 1 win over the Rockets, the player/referee relationship (10:00), the Celtics game 1 “upset” (28:00), preview the Blazers-Nuggets series (48:00) and much more.