Drew Gooden on Wizards offseason and other NBA podcasts of the day

By: HoopsHype |
May 1, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 01 05:40 AM
Golden State takes control against Houston, while the Bucks roar back to even their series against Boston. Then we look at a very thin free agent small forward class, including spending a lot of time on Jimmy Butler's possible market.

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux …
May 01 04:55 AM
Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit, Locked On Mavs) and and Alex Wolfe (@TheAlexWolfe, Locked On Knicks) discuss Game 2 of the Celtics vs Bucks series and Warriors vs Rockets series. Including James Harden's eyes, the Warriors locking in, Khris Middleton heating up, Kyrie Irving going cold, and how the refs weren't the story in for Houston in Game 2.
May 01 03:11 AM
Sam "Jam" Packard and Chris Grenham discuss the Celtics loss to Milwaukee in Game 2
May 01 02:55 AM
In Game 2 of the most anticipated playoff series thus far, the Golden State Warriors hold off a bloody-eyed James Harden and the Houston Rockets to defend home-court advantage with a 2-0 lead.
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Haley O’Shaughnessy
May 01 12:49 AM
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 8:00pm ET Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
After shocking NBA analysts with a double-digit blowout win in Game 1, Kyrie Irving & the Boston Celtics look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the NBA’s #1 regular season team the Milwaukee Bucks.
Nic Sisento & Joel Pavon will be breaking down all of the action and taking your calls for 90 minutes beginning at 10:30 p.m …
April 30 11:19 PM
David Jacoby is joined by Richard Jefferson talking Nikola Jokic's dominance, Bulter's bounce back, Rockets-Warriors petty war, Yeti watch in India and more Twitter and VM's!!
April 30 10:53 PM
On Tue.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss the Sixers' defensive adjustments, Jimmy Butler's clutch play, and if Lowry meant to nutmeg Harris. That, plus we debate whether Jokic is the best player in the Nuggets-Blazers series, prepare ourselves for Scott Foster officiating tonight's Warriors-Rockets, applaud Vince Carter's decision to return for another season, and more.
April 30 10:22 PM
Listen to Rip City Report episodes free, on demand …
April 30 08:45 PM
Drew Gooden joins Chris Miller and Adam Wise to discuss the Wizards’ GM search as well as possible draft and free agency targets before delving into the ongoing NBA playoffs.
April 30 08:28 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast, NBC Sports National NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh joins Mark Schanowski …
April 30 07:45 PM
On this week’s episode, after Eric Walden tries to play a joke on Andy Larsen, they get down to the business of reviewing the season: what do we make of a season where the Jazz took some steps forward but not ultimately in the playoffs? And, critically, how do you take that next large step to become a contender? We talk about the offseason possibilities.
April 30 04:26 PM
Hot Takedown checks the data behind Giants controversial no. 6 draft pick. ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry joins to discuss his new book, SprawlBall. Plus, a Rabbit Hole on horses.
April 30 04:10 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Jackie MacMullan discuss Jimmy Butler’s heroics in game 2, Scott Foster reffing game 2 of Rockets-Warriors, and more.
April 30 03:26 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers defeat the juggernaut Toronto Raptors in Game 2, tempering concerns of a one-sided series (0:47), while Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets present a big-man problem for the Portland Trail Blazers (14:36). The Milwaukee Bucks need to address how to combat the Boston Celtics’ suffocating defense (28:38), while Warriors-Rockets remains derailed by officiating controversies (45:16).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
April 30 01:59 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry about his new book, Sprawlball, Raptors-Sixers, Nuggets-Blazers, the Rockets officiating controversy, and more.
