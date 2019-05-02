Nets coach Kenny Atkinson talks 2019 free agency and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 02 06:33 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci give their expectations for Thursday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the 76ers and Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. They also talk about the adjustments both teams need to make. And they end the podcast talking about if the Sixers can live without Joel Embiid having a monster offensive performance.

