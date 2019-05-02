Nets coach Kenny Atkinson talks 2019 free agency and other NBA podcasts of the day

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci give their expectations for Thursday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the 76ers and Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. They also talk about the adjustments both teams need to make. And they end the podcast talking about if the Sixers can live without Joel Embiid having a monster offensive performance.
It was ugly and the Nuggets grabbed, like, 4,000 offensive rebounds but somehow the Blazers won Game 2 to even the series. Mike breaks down the game and looks ahead to Game 3 in Portland.
Get Coach Nick’s immediate reaction to the big win by the Portland Trail Blazers over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. Jared Weiss of The Athletic joins Coach Nick, as always, and they break down the adjustments and performances of the players and coaches. Plus, a mailbag as the live audience asks questions directly and Nick and Jared answer them ……
David Locke is joined by Washington Post's Ben Golliver about the Portland Trailblazers equaling the series with the Denver Nuggets. Locke leaves very impressed by the Denver Nuggets even in a Blazers win. Terry Stotts continues to amaze in Portland. The Warriors are showing all the signs of greatness in their series v. Houston. Plus, Locke and Ben look at the Eastern Conference series.
Brooklyn Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson returns to talk about the team’s breakthrough season, when he realized they were onto something, the night that Caris LeVert went down, the development and growth of D’Angelo Russell into a starting point guard and All-Star, and 2019 free agency. Kenny also speaks to his coaching style and philosophy, what it ……
1:47: Chris Forsberg and Chris Gasper take a look at the Celtic’s first two games against Milwaukee. Did they do what was expected of them on the road?
03:19: What are the odds that the Celtic’s win Game 3 at home, and how much will the home court advantage help? Which game was more telling for how the rest of the series will go?
07:00: (Gasper),“We all want it for Gordon so badly, that we are lowering the bar because he can’t reach it …
MassLive's John Karalis and Jay King of The Athletic discuss Kyrie Irving's uncharacteristically bad Game 2 and what Boston can do to win Game 3
Better late than never, Ric is back for an episode of Bucher, friendless, to give some background on the story he “reported” about Magic Johnson resigning from the Lakers because Jeanie Buss & Rob Pelinka accidentally CC’ed him on e-mails criticizing him. Also, Ric shares his thoughts on the shuttering of ESPN The Magazine and how much it meant ……
Deuce and Mo return to talk about the NBA officiating issues and Deuce defends the officials (3:27), they discussed our cultures disdain for refs and what can improve (6:35), the Warriors-Rockets series and if the Rockets can get back into it (14:32), what was more gross: Curry’s dislocated finger or Harden’s blood eyes (21:30), Morgan talks about the time she intentionally raked a girls eyes during a game (23:20), what they’ve enjoyed most about the NBA playoffs (25:23) …
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Warriors Game 2, Giannis domination, Sean Millers' paid recruit, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Kirk Goldberry join up, plus more Twitter and VM's!!!
On Wed.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss Harden's eye, Curry's finger, Iguodala's impact, and whether we have any confidence left in the Rockets. That, plus the Bucks tie things up with the Celtics, playoff takes we'd like rescinded, fancy Ed Malloy, and so much more.
In this podcast, Cole Zwicker and I break down, in order: Golden State-Houston Boston-Milwaukee Toronto-Philadelphia Denver-Portland, Then, we chat about a bunch of different NBA Draft-related topics, including the great Grant Williams-Rui Hachimura debate of 2019.
In this podcast, Cole Zwicker and I break down, in order: Golden State-Houston Boston-Milwaukee Toronto-Philadelphia Denver-Portland, Then, we chat about a bunch of different NBA Draft-related topics, including the great Grant Williams-Rui Hachimura debate of 2019.
Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) talks with Jared Dubin (@JADubin5) about the NBA playoffs so far and the offseason to come.
They discuss the importance of personnel on matchups, which teams can adapt from their base alignments, key free agent decisions, the importance of ownership and much more.
Tony Bravo — The Chronicle's style reporter — joins Golden State beat writer Connor Letourneau to talk about how and why the Warriors have become such big players in the fashion world.
We check in with each of the four playoff series, including what the Celtics need from Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, whether Brett Brown’s adjustments in the Sixers-Raptors series are here to stay, and whether Nikola Jokic has finally made the choice to be a dominant scorer for the rest of the playoffs (1:30) …
04/30/19: Pick N' Save Milwaukee Pro Hoops Post Game Show.
The Utah Jazz have been playing Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert together for the past seasons. It has proved to work with a positive plus minus and one of the best defensive units in the NBA