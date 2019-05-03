Joel Embiid's big night and other NBA podcasts of the day

1
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 03 06:19 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers episodes free, on demand. What’s up with Moe Harkless’ ankle? What about Jamal Murray’s thigh? Can Jake Layman help? These questions answered and some other stuff before Game 3 of Blazers-Nuggets. P-I-V-O-T-A-L!Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 03 05:41 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, Marc Narducci and Mike Sielski dissect Joel Embiid’s dominating performance in Thursday’s 116-95 Game 3 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The trio also talks about the Raptors struggles without Kawhi Leonard on the court.. And the three guys conclude the podcast with the ramifications of Sunday’s Game 4.
May 03 03:42 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. With Adam on his way to the Pacific Northwest, Anthony welcomed Matt Moore (The Action Network) to discuss the playoffs thus far. Anthony isn’t sure whether the NBA is thrilled about how they’ve gone, but Matt gets him to come around a little bit. They then try to figure out whether any of the remaining teams have a legit shot at taking down the Warriors.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 03 03:05 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & The Athletic’s Jay King discuss Marcus Smart’s rehab, Marcus Morris stirring up beef with Giannis, and moreLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 03 01:53 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. The Sixers suddenly have the Raptors looking extremely mortal, while Portland wins a very weird game in Denver. Then we catch up on some of the latest news around the NBA.
May 03 12:41 AM
Greg Monroe’s missed layup was the most glorious moment of the Sixers’ postseason so far. Kawhi Leonard was robotic in his scoring excellence, but Joel Embiid was dominant on both sides of the court, Jimmy Butler glue guyed all over the place, and the Sixers ran the Raptors off the court. We wish Brett Brown could have been there to see it. We were right.
May 03 12:38 AM
We give our instant reactions to the Sixers’ convincing Game 3 win over the Raptors (1:30), before bouncing around to the other Round 2 series (21:00). Then, we go over some of the offseason news that has gotten swallowed by the playoff churn, including Monty Williams’s and Ty Lue’s impending coaching hires and Gersson Rosas’s new gig as GM of the Timberwolves (35:43).
Hosts: Justin Verrier and Chris Ryan
May 02 09:22 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. On the latest episode of Warriors Off Court, sports columnist Ann Killion joined Golden State beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss whether the Warriors have flipped the proverbial switch, locker-room dynamics and much, much more.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
May 02 08:23 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Thu.’s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss the Blazers weird win over the Nuggets, whether either team should be considered a favorite, and why no one deserves to be suspended. That, plus Raps-Sixers Game 3 adjustments, who the Mavs should pursue in free agency, KD TV, a new Meme Team, and more. via Knit. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
May 02 06:07 PM
Ric and Ryan discuss what Ryan call’s the best NBA Playoffs Round 2 matchups ever. Plus, will lack of depth keep the Warriors from the 3-peat? Also, Ryan shares why the Clippers were his favorite team he ever played for, which segways into a conversation about playing sports in front of your parents and then becoming a parent and watching your ……
May 02 05:38 PM
Chris speaks with ESPNs Brian Windhorst regarding his new book about LeBron, and they touch upon the Wizards GM search. Plus, Chris & Ben look at the latest regarding the NBA Draft (And even the Big 3 Draft).
May 02 04:38 PM
In this week’s episode, we break down what we’ve seen from each of the NBA’s 2nd-round playoff series.
May 02 04:22 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Stan Van Gundy and Ryan Hollins joins Jacoby talkin’ the Blazers vs Nuggets and Rockets vs Warriors series, Knicks flirt with Kevin Durant, catching a foul ball and More!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 02 03:50 PM
Listen to Bucks Coverage episodes free, on demand. Eric Nehm of the Athletic breaks down the Bucks’ Game 2 win over the Celtics. How impressed was he with Eric Bledsoe’s performance? What is he looking for in Game 3? Do the Bucks simply need to split in Boston? The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 02 03:33 PM
Listen to Spurs Insider episodes free, on demand. Express-News sports writer Jeff McDonald breaks down whether this season was a success or failure, who’s likely to stay with the Spurs, and how San Antonio’s problem of “too many guards” might mean some trades down the road. Find more Spurs talk at https://www.expressnews.com/spurs-nation/
May 02 03:22 PM
Stan Van Gundy and Ryan Hollins joins Jacoby talkin’ the Blazers vs Nuggets and Rockets vs Warriors series, Knicks flirt with Kevin Durant, catching a foul ball and More!!!
May 02 03:02 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan, Tim MacMahon and Andrew Han discuss the Warriors’ 2-0 edge on the Rockets, the game 2 turnarounds of the Bucks (22:00), Sixers (33:45) & Blazers (42:00). Plus announce the “Troll of the year” (57:00).
May 02 02:19 PM
Sekou Smith joins John Schuhmann to talk about the Blazers’ impressive Game 2 win on Wednesday night. Then NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner joins to discuss the Bucks’ Game 2 adjustments, the Raptors’ gameplan for Game 3 in Philadelphia, and more. via Knit
May 02 01:53 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Bulls TV analyst Stacey King joins Mark Schanowski and Kendall Gill …
May 02 01:25 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz episodes free, on demand. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider., takes a look at the 4 position in the NBA. He breaks it down by who got off the most threes, who can makes those threes, then how many of those threes were open and who makes the open threes …
