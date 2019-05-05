Rod Benson on his playing days, becoming a national writer and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former professional basketball player Rod Benson. They discuss his playing days (including his experiences in the G League and in Korea), how he became one of the first pro athletes to blog, his work with ESPN, Yahoo and HoopsHype, his transition to painting and more. Time-stamps are below!

1:20: Rod talks about when he started writing and when he realized that he could do it professionally.

3:08: Rod was blogging before social media took off. Back then, there were a number of NBA executives who didn’t like that he was writing articles and pulling back the curtain for fans to see what was happening.

7:10: While Rod started by blogging on his own personal website, he eventually got the opportunity to write for ESPN, Yahoo, HoopsHype and other outlets. He explains how he got those opportunities.

9:00: Several years ago, Rod wrote an article for HoopsHype about whether NBA players love basketball or just love the perks that come with playing in the NBA. He shares his thoughts on this topic.

15:45: These days, Rod’s primary focus is his artwork. He discusses his transition to painting and his first art show. You can check out his terrific work here.

20:50: Rod talks about his experience in the G-League, and the tough G-League-or-overseas decision that players have to make.

25:15: After playing in the G League, Rod decided to sign with a team Korea. He discusses what it was like playing abroad.

29:50: Rod talks about the NBA’s decision to implement a dress code (which G League players also had to follow) and how it affected the fashion world.

37:30: Rod discusses the various contenders in the Eastern Conference and who he believes will make the NBA Finals.

39:40: While Rod is all for players changing teams in free agency, as a fellow competitor, he doesn’t understand Kevin Durant’s decision to join the Golden State Warriors.

50:30: Rod talks about how the game changes in the playoffs versus the regular season.

53:15: Rod isn’t a fan of James Harden’s game. He discusses why it bothers him and whether it could hurt the future of the NBA if other players follow his lead.

