Shaq's thoughts on NBA playoffs and Avengers Endgame and other NBA podcasts of the day

Shaquille O’Neal gets to talk to Joe and Anthony Russo about the massive success of Avengers Endgame, how that epic cast came together, and what’s next after making history with one of the biggest films ever made. Plus we get Shaq’s thoughts on the latest from the NBA Playoffs, including how Shaq used to motivate himself during the playoffs, his doubts in Rob Pelinka as the Lakers GM, and the importance of Klay Thompson in Golden State and how he affects winning championships …