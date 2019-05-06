Shaq's thoughts on NBA playoffs and Avengers Endgame and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
PHI/TOR and POR/DEN Game 4s; Free Agent Power Forward Outlook from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
May 06 05:57 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Toronto saves their season, while Denver roars back and gives Portland (and momentum) the L. Then we discuss the free agent power forward crop, headlined by Tobias Harris.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
Shaquille O’Neal talks to the Russo Brothers about the massive success of Avengers Endgame, plus the latest on the NBA Playoffs – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 204
May 06 05:24 AM
Shaquille O’Neal gets to talk to Joe and Anthony Russo about the massive success of Avengers Endgame, how that epic cast came together, and what’s next after making history with one of the biggest films ever made. Plus we get Shaq’s thoughts on the latest from the NBA Playoffs, including how Shaq used to motivate himself during the playoffs, his doubts in Rob Pelinka as the Lakers GM, and the importance of Klay Thompson in Golden State and how he affects winning championships …
May 6: Nuggets even the series with Game 4 win from Locked On Blazers – Your Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
May 06 04:40 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Your Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. The Nuggets bounced back to even the series. Damian Lillard was good but not great and a huge Game 5 is waiting on Wednesday. Mike discusses all that and more. Listen, and tell your friends. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- May 6: Game 3 thoughts & Smart’s potential return from Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s
May 06 02:21 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & The Athletic’s Jay King talk about the Game 3 loss to Milwaukee and what Smart’s possible return for Game 4 could mean for BostonLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Murray Gets Hot, Kawhi Stays Hot, Curry Not Looking So Hot | Heat Check – via theringer.com
May 06 02:08 AM
An impressive scoring outburst from Jamal Murray helps the Denver Nuggets edge out the Portland Trail Blazers (3:45) while yet another dominant performance from Kawhi Leonard lifts the Toronto Raptors over a struggling Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (16:28) …
LOCKED ON NBA – 05/06/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Lakers Closing In On A New Coach, Raptors Tie Series, Warriors Drop Game 3 As Curry Struggles from Locked On NBA
May 06 12:52 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Anthony Irwin of Locked On Lakers about the front office situation in LA and the coaching search likely being over, to Sean Woodley of Locked On Raptors about Toronto evening the series with Philadelphia, and to Charles Hamilton of Locked On Warriors about Steph Curry’s struggles and the Warriors dropping Game 3.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
May 05 11:04 PM
Listen to Warriors HQ episodes free, on demand. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach discuss the Golden State Warriors’ 126-121 Game 3 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. 1:00 Game 3 loss 5:00 Steph Curry’s struggles 11:00 James Harden’s strong play 15:00 Kevin Durant carrying the load 17:00 Warriors’ 2nd Q lineup strugggles 18:00 Klay’s struggles 21:00 Rebounding issues 25:00 Bench issues 30:00 Previewing Game 4. …
Bontemps and Andrews – via espn.com
May 05 09:48 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Malika Andrews about Kawhi Leonard’s season-saving Game 4 performance in Philadelphia, Bucks-Celtics, Rockets-Warriors, and more.
Somebody Get Embiid Some Purell: Raptors Even Series With Sixers – via rightstorickysanchez.com
May 05 08:11 PM
Joel Embiid was sick again, Kawhi Leonard hit shots that made us sick, Tobias Harris missed a lot of open shots, and Jimmy Butler played his ass off. All of that added up to a close game that saw the Raptors pull out down the stretch. The series is 2-2 heading back to Toronto. We also discuss JJ Redick not saying the name.