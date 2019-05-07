Ranking the most draftable players expected at the G League Elite Camp

There will be over three dozen draft hopefuls at the NBA G League Elite Camp later this month (May 12-14) at Quest Multisport in Chicago.

The players will participate in five-on-five games as well as strength and agility drills. After the event, the league will invite “a select number” of the draft-eligible players to the NBA Draft Combine from May 14-19.

Based on our aggregate mock draft, we have included brief scouting reports of the players most likely to draw attention in Chicago, which could lead to another opportunity for them to showcase their talent in front of NBA decision-makers.

Below are five honorable mentions before we introduce the top-eight most draftable prospects.

Honorable Mentions

Justin Robinson, Guard (Virginia Tech) — He shot 41.8 from the three-point line during his junior year and could be a fantastic spot-up shooter in the NBA.

Tyus Battle, Guard (Syracuse) — The former Syracuse standout ranked Top 5 in points per game in the ACC two seasons in a row. His sophomore season was not as strong as his first, but his upside remains impressive.

Jalen Pickett, Guard (Siena) — He had a strong freshman campaign as the MAAC Rookie of the Year, ranking Top 5 among all NCAA players in assist percentage. Pickett was one of the most prolific prospects out of the pick-and-roll. He is testing the waters, so he could go back to college next season.

James Palmer, Guard (Nebraska) — The 6-foot-6 guard took home All-Big Ten Tournament First Team honors and ranked third in points per game among all players in the conference.

Sagaba Konate, Forward (West Virginia) — While he was limited during 2018-19 action, he had the sixth-best defensive box plus-minus (9.2) in the NCAA during his 2017-18 campaign. He also had the best block percentage (15.6) among all college players that season, earning him a Big-12 All-Defense selection.