'Is Kevin Durant the best in the world?' and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 06 08:38 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee dissect the Toronto Raptors’ 101-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. The duo also talks about the players who shined and the ones who faded and need to step up their games in Game 5. And Lee gives some statistics which put in perspective just how dominant Leonard has been a beast this series.

Learn more about your ad choices …