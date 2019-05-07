'Is Kevin Durant the best in the world?' and other NBA podcasts of the day

Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil debate who has the edge between the Rockets and Warriors. Then they ask if it’s all over for the Celtics, if Ty Lue is the right hire for the Lakers, if Toronto has taken control of its series vs. Philly and if Patrick Beverley is right about Kevin Durant being the best player in the NBA. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Listen to Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. Sam “Jam” Packard is joined by Sam Sheehan and Ryan Bernadoni to power rank the worst things about the game, featuring Kyrie, Hayward, Not Taking Advantage of Bucks Foul Trouble. Also, will Celtics would get blown out in Game 5 or Game 7?Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
Bonus episode! Cappie Pondexter — the “first lady” of Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles — joins the show. She and the boys begin by discussing her rise in Chicago basketball, and how the city inspired the way she played. Cappie also talks about getting her killer instinct from playing with (and tuning up) the boys. She then explains her decision to attend Rutgers, and the positive impact that that move had on her entire career …
Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to give immediate reactions to a gritty, frantic win for the Houston Rockets over the two-time reigning champion Golden State Warriors to even the series at 2-2 (1:10). Then, Simmons and House discuss the Milwaukee Bucks’ sound win over the Boston Celtics to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, which featured a dominant, MVP-like performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo (21:10).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Joe House
Listen to Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Media episodes free, on demand. 7:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, MA. Game 4.
Marcus Smart is back. After missing over three weeks with a torn oblique, he beat the 4-6 week prognosis to return to the Celtics’ lijneup when they need him most, down 2-1 in the series to the Bucks before the series turns back to Milwaukee. Smart returned last year in Game 5, to help the Celts finish 2-1 and beat the Bucks in 7 …
Kelly AuCoin is “Dollar Bill Stern” on Showtime’s “Billions.” He’s also a die-hard Portland Trail Blazers fan, who shed a few tears over Damian Lillard’s 37-foot shot. Hear his take on the Blazers’ post-season to date, and what drastic change he would make to the league if he were “Commish For A Day.” He’s also sharing plenty of great stories f ……
Listen to Bucks Coverage episodes free, on demand. Brian Scalabrine, Radio.com Sports insider, joined The Wendy’s Big Show to talk Giannis’ passing, Kyrie Irving and the Bucks-Celtics matchup ahead of Game 4. How has the referee’s performance been in the series? What does Marcus Smart bring to the Celtics? The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk James Harden’s 40-piece vs Golden State, KD’s new team, Kawhi the machine, LeBron talks Magic, plus Jalen talks trades and more. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Mon.’s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss Kawhi Leonard’s latest playoff gem, Joel Embiid’s illness, and why the Nuggets-Blazers looks like it’s going seven games, baby. That, plus new Weekend Whoopsies, and Clippers guard Patrick Beverley joins us in studio to talk about guarding KD, if the Warriors look vulnerable, stealing Anthony Davis’ shoe, and more. via Knit …
Chris & Ben talk about if Zion Williamson would be the biggest name in D.C. sports if he becomes a Wizard. Then Chris sits down with Kristi Tolliver of the Mystics of her dual role as not only a player, but a coach with the Wizards.
On this edition of RT the Kings duo is joined by a duo themselves. Corey Brewer & former RT guest Harrison Barnes travel all over the map as they discuss the legacy of Dirk Nowitzki & their regular season MVP (its unanimous). De’Aaron shares why he wears #5, HB talks what being teammates since entering the league with Draymond Green has been like & Dray’s evolvement ever since …
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down Kawhi Leonard’s continued dominance against the Sixers, the Nuggets’ impressive Game 4 win, and more from this weekend’s playoff action. Then they preview Monday night’s Game 4s and discuss what the Celtics and Warriors need to do to bounce back from Game 3 losses. via Knit…
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Nick Friedell and Chris Herring chat about how impressive the Nuggets are (2:20), Kawhi’s postseason play (18:50), the Sixers’ inconsistency (33:25), a critical Game 4 for Boston (44:50) and the Warriors (53:00).
Listen to Locked On Jazz episodes free, on demand. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and the Jazz NBA Insider, takes a deep dive look at Donovan Mitchell’s 2nd season. How did it compare to year 1? How did he play in the pick and roll and other aspects of his offensive game? Is their a weakness that needs to be rectified and can be zeroed in on? Locke attempts to do all of those things.Plus, Locke has some reaction to watching the Blazers and the Nuggets …
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. San Francisco Chronicle columnist Ann Killion joins Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau to discuss Kevin Durant’s dominance, Stephen Curry’s struggles — and Houston’s Mexican food.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee dissect the Toronto Raptors’ 101-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. The duo also talks about the players who shined and the ones who faded and need to step up their games in Game 5. And Lee gives some statistics which put in perspective just how dominant Leonard has been a beast this series.