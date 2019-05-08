Game 5 disasters and other NBA podcasts of the day

2
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 08 04:48 AM
TORONTO — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Locked on Raptors host Sean Woodley dissect what happened in Game 5 of the Sixers Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors won 125-89 Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The two hosts talk about Joel Embiid, Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard among other players. And they conclude the podcast by advancing Thursday night’s Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.
May 08 04:46 AM
It was bad. Like, really bad. Not right away, but when it got bad it stayed bad. The Nuggets crushed the Blazers in Game 5 to push Portland to the brink. Mike breaks it all down for your listening pleasure.
May 08 02:48 AM
Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap the night of action in the NBA playoffs. They then talk about Paul George and Russell Westbrook undergoing surgery and what it means for the Thunder. Finally they preview tonight's games.
May 08 01:59 AM
We wrap up the last 2 nights of action in the NBA playoffs, POR/DEN and PHI/TOR Game 5s, HOU/GSW and BOS/MIL Game 4s

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com …
May 08 12:18 AM
Two of our resident Philadelphia 76ers fans commiserate over the Sixers’ embarrassing loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 5.
Hosts: John Gonzalez, Michael Baumann
May 07 11:25 PM
In the biggest game of the year, the Sixers come up small in a Game 5 loss to the Raptors. This time, it wasn’t Kawhi Leonard that was the problem, it was everyone else. Joel Embiid was still sick, Ben Simmons and JJ Redick were invisible, and there wasn’t nearly enough from Butler or Harris. The Sixers backs are against the wall, we discuss what they need to change for Game 6.
May 07 11:18 PM
MassLive's John Karalis & Tom Westerholm team up in Milwaukee to talk about how we should have seen this coming and how starting Gordon Hayward might help fix things
May 07 09:41 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk James Harden's dominant Game 4, whats wrong with Klay, plus Marcus Spears stops by for a special edition of Soft Move vs Boss Move!!!
May 07 09:35 PM
Matt Norlander is a Senior Writer for CBS Sports. Twitter: @MattNorlander 5:33 What is it like being one of the few people left on the trial beat? 22:00 Why weren’t the big coaches at the trial? 26:51 What’s to become of Sean Miller? 36:25 Did Book Richardson make up his clout? 48:05 Who should really declare for the NBA early?…
May 07 09:05 PM
Eric Nehm, Bucks writer for The Athletic-Wisconsin, joined The Wendy's Big Show. Is Mike Budenholzer getting enough credit for the Bucks' production/success? Has Giannis realized he can dominate anyone?
May 07 08:02 PM
On Tue.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss the biggest reason why the Rockets won Game 4, what's wrong with Klay Thompson, the Bucks impressive win, and whether Kyrie will be on the Celtics next season. That, plus "The Czar" Mike Fratello is back to talk about the NBA playoffs and work that telestrator magic.
May 07 04:22 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, and Stephen Jackson discuss Houston tying the series at 2, Kyrie’s rough night, and more.
May 07 03:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes advantage of the imploding Boston Celtics to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 3-1 series lead (0:34) while the Houston Rockets hold off a late run from the Golden State Warriors to tie the series (25:04) …
May 07 03:31 PM
On today's pivotal ep. of The Drop, the guys discuss the Rockets resiliency, what's wrong with Klay, the Celtics falling apart, Kyrie's future, and tonight's two pivotal Game 5s in Toronto and Denver. That, plus teams/players who have exceeded expectations, free throws, 'Whoa Boy' playoff lines, walking dogs, Olympic baseball, and more.
May 07 02:15 PM
Chris Herrington is joined by the Athletic's Omari Sankofa to talk about the Grizzlies' coaching search, what the team should wish for in next week's draft lottery, Omari's adventures in Memphis barbecue during his first year in the city and more.
May 07 01:27 PM
Ric and Will are joined by former NFL QB turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who shares tremendous insight on what it’s like to be a young QB in the NFL. Dan explains with thoughtful analogies how it’s like being dropped into a foreign country and forced to learn a new language to survive. He also gave his thoughts on Josh Rosen’s handling of the ……
May 07 01:20 PM
In Donovan Mithcell's 2nd year with the Utah Jazz he showed great growth. However, he is still an inefficient offensive player. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, take a look at areas where he improved and what are the next steps for him to become an efficient offensive player. They are subtle changes, but not the easiest to achieve
May 07 11:26 AM
The ball reached Kevin Durant's hands. Eventually it reached Stephen Curry's hands, too. That left Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni having some unpleasant thoughts creep into his mind. Fortunately for the Rockets, that nightmare did not happen. Unfortunately for the Warriors, Durant and Curry could not make a 3 to force overtime in a game they did not deserve to win, anyway
