Game 5 disasters and other NBA podcasts of the day

TORONTO — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Locked on Raptors host Sean Woodley dissect what happened in Game 5 of the Sixers Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors won 125-89 Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The two hosts talk about Joel Embiid, Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard among other players. And they conclude the podcast by advancing Thursday night’s Game 6 at the Wells Fargo Center.

