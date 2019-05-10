Kyrie Irving's future and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 10: Hood, Dame and Big Z send the Blazers to Game 7 from Locked On Blazers – Your Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
May 10 06:28 AM
Rodney Hood was awesome, Zach Collins literally found himself in the middle of a fight and started shoving people and Damian Lillard played like a superstar. That's how the Blazers won Game 6 Thursday night in Portland. Listen to Mike break it all down.
Locked on NBA – 5.10 – Game 6 notes on TOR/PHI and POR/DEN, plus a look ahead to game 6 of GSW/HOU, with Ben Golliver & Adam Mares from Locked On NBA
May 10 04:45 AM
In this episode, Adam Mares (Locked on Nuggets) is joined by the Washington Post's Ben Golliver to discuss three game 6's. Segment 1: Philly's blowout win over the Raptors behind great performances from Embiid, Simmons, and Butler. Segment 2: Portland's key adjustment that fueled a bounceback win over the NuggetsSegment 3: Looking ahead to game 6 and 7 between the Warriors and Houston, and how the absence of KD changes everything
PHI/TOR and POR/DEN Game 6s, Aaron Jackson on GSW/HOU from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
May 10 04:45 AM
We hit on Denver/Portland and Philly/Toronto, both solid victories for the home team to give us at least 2 Game 7s. Did the underdogs find something in Game 6 that could give them a chance on the road in Game 7? Then former Rockets point guard Aaron Jackson returns to the show to discuss Houston/Golden State and his time with the Rockets last year, signing on the last day of the regular season
Brett Brown Not Fired, Nobody Traded: Sixers Force Game 7 With Raptors – via rightstorickysanchez.com
May 10 12:45 AM
Ben Simmons wasn’t traded, Joel Embiid wasn’t eating fast food, Jimmy Butler wasn’t being a cancer, and Tobias Harris played like he wanted a bunch of money. The Sixers destroyed the Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. We talk about it. The Lottery Party is Tuesday! Get your tickets!
Sixers Earn a Game 7. Have the Bucks Earned the Title of ‘Favorites’? Plus, Kevin Durant’s Injured Calf | Group Chat – via theringer.com
May 10 12:30 AM
We give our immediate reactions to a statement game from Ben Simmons, who helped the Sixers force a Game 7 in Toronto on Sunday (0:50). Then, we eulogize the Celtics and wonder if the Bucks are flying under the radar as the best team in the league, before wondering how KD's injury will affect the Rockets-Warriors series (16:00)
May 09 09:45 PM
Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Dan Feldman of NBC's Pro Basketball Talk (@DanFeldmanNBA) discuss the playoffs so far and the offseason to come.
They discuss their takeaways from the first two rounds, whether true centers can stay on the floor in the modern NBA, the 76ers' offseason, Lakers drama and much more.
Sponsored by Betonline.ag, Pluto TV and TrueCar
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed
May 09 09:10 PM
05/08/19 — The Pick 'n Save Milwaukee Pro Hoops Post Game Show presented by Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizza. Steve "Sparky" Fifer breaks down the Bucks series clinching 116-91 victory over the Celtics, takes your calls, hears from George Hill, Coach Budenholzer, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez, and asks you who you'd rather play in the Eastern Conference Finals: Toronto or Philly.
Thu. May 9 – Durant Down from The Starters – via NBA.com
May 09 07:59 PM
On Thu.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss KD's calf injury, the Rockets blowing another golden opportunity, and whether Curry can still carry the Warriors to a series win. That, plus who's to blame for the Celtics disappointing season, a new Meme Team, and so much more.
May 09 07:00 PM
Ric & Ryan dissect a wild night in the NBA playoffs that saw the Bucks take care of business against the Celtics, and a thrilling Game 5 between Houston & Golden State. The guys discuss Steph’s 4th quarter heroics and the impact of KD’s injury on game 6 (and possibly 7). They also cover Ric’s belief that the Raptors will make the finals, and wh ……
May 09 06:18 PM
Ryen Russillo joins Jacoby talkin' how KD's injury impacts the Warriors vs Rockets series, Kyrie vs the Celtics, Lakers drama continues and tonights NBA Playoff match up!!!
May 09 04:22 PM
On this week’s episode, we wonder whether the remnants of the ’15-16 Warriors can finish off the Rockets, before putting a bow on the Celtics’ dreary season, looking ahead to a pair of closeout games in Philly and Portland, and checking in on the Lakers’ coaching search
May 09 04:14 PM
Jorge Sedano, Stephen Jackson, and Richard Jefferson discuss if the Warriors can win the series without KD, the Lakers ending talks with Ty Lue, and more.
May 09 04:08 PM
Bob Ryan is a legendary Boston Sports Columnist. Twitter: @GlobeBobRyan 2:12 Who saw this coming? 9:18 Kyrie is gone 11:13 You could never get too excited this year 14:12 Did Brad make a mistake with Hayward? 21:58 Blame the young guys? 29:00 Kyrie is the most hated Celtic since _________
May 09 02:54 PM
Listen to Warriors HQ episodes free, on demand
Swin Cash on NBA Playoffs, Lakers + More – via NBA.com
May 09 01:34 PM
Three-time WNBA champ Swin Cash joins Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann to break down all of the NBA playoffs action. They discuss what’s next for Boston after being eliminated by Milwaukee, the Rockets’ disappointing Game 5 loss, the development of Ben Simmons, the importance of Paul Millsap, and more. Then they look ahead to tonight’s Game 6s an ……
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Roster building, Royce O’Neale development and do we want Terry Rozier or Andrew Wiggins? from Locked On Jazz
May 09 12:45 PM
David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, takes a look at what can be learned from the Bucks and the Celtics. Then he dives deep into the strong development of Royce O'Neale. It is a Facebook live show with your questions and do the Jazz want Terry Rozier, Andrew Wiggins or Bojan Bogdanovic Today's show is brought to you by Intercap Lending and Homie
May 09 10:47 AM
Columnist Scott Ostler and beat writer Connor Letourneau talk about Kevin Durant's calf injury in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors' fourth-quarter resilience, Stephen Curry's continued shooting woes and more.