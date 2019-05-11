Lakers fans protest and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 10 10:49 AM

Listen to Locked On Jazz episodes free, on demand. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA insider, gets asked about Jrue Holiday and some of the shooting numbers are a bit surprising. Over the past two years, who is shooting better from three Ricky Rubio or Jrue Holiday? Then Locke goes on a search for the best pick and roll players and the best drive players two things the Jazz do more than any team in the league …