Kendrick Perkins on the 2019 Celtics and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 12 07:37 AM

TORONTO — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about what’s at stake for both the 76ers and Toronto Raptors in tonight’s Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. There’s a sense the Raptors could lose Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers, among other teams, in free agency if Toronto doesn’t reach the conference finals. Meanwhile, the loss could definitely lead to a Sixers’ facelift. Brett Brown could be out of his coaching job …