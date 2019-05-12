Kendrick Perkins on the 2019 Celtics and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 12 07:37 AM
TORONTO — In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about what’s at stake for both the 76ers and Toronto Raptors in tonight’s Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. There’s a sense the Raptors could lose Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers, among other teams, in free agency if Toronto doesn’t reach the conference finals. Meanwhile, the loss could definitely lead to a Sixers’ facelift. Brett Brown could be out of his coaching job …
May 12 03:30 AM
Kendrick Perkins is a former center for the Boston Celtics. Twitter: @KendrickPerkins 9:50 Celtics Pride is bigger than Kyrie Irving 13:50 Kyrie’s teammates want him gone 16:00 Celtics would still be 4th without Kyrie Irving 25:33 Kyrie is gone 28:50 Big summer for Gordon Hayward 30:35 Guys got angry that Hayward got minutes early 45:45 Jaylen ……
May 11 11:54 AM
Listen to Warriors HQ episodes free, on demand. After the Warriors prevailed with a 118-113 Game 6 win over Houston to close out the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors showed this win meant much more than those forgettable ones in January. They yelled. They hugged. They expressed relief.This one felt good, Draymond Green said. I’m not going to go home and sugar coat it. This one felt amazing …