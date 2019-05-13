Lamar Odom on his addictions and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 12 11:09 PM

It all came down to a Kawhi Leonard fadeaway in the corner with Joel Embiid all over him, and it hit the front rim, then again, then the back rim a couple of times, and went in. Spike and Mike discuss the final game of the 2019-20 season, the series, and what it means going forward for the players, the coaches, and us. We’ll see you at the Lottery Party Tuesday. We came from losing, this is when we need to be together.