Lamar Odom on his addictions and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 13 07:32 AM
Listen to Posted Up with Chris Haynes episodes free, on demand. Two-time NBA champion, former Laker and Clipper Lamar Odom joins Chris Haynes for an intimate conversation about addiction, basketball and one of the most intriguing NBA careers in recent memory.Chris begins the show asking Lamar about his road back to professional basketball, including his current stint with the Big 3. Next, Lamar dishes on what it was like to play in L.A …
May 13 07:08 AM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Sportswriter Rusty Simmons joins Connor Letourneau to preview the conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Could Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins both play at some point? Plus: A review of the Game 6 win over the Rockets. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
Shaquille O’Neal praises Giannis, has some strong thoughts on Kyrie Irving, weighs in on the Lakers coaching search, plus the crew gets Senselessly Sensitive – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 205
May 13 07:06 AM
Shaquille O’Neal starts off the show with high praise for Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Bucks knocked Boston out of the NBA Playoffs, and equally he has some strong words for Kyrie Irving in the wake of the Boston loss because this is what Kyrie wanted when he left Cleveland. John is also very critical of the coaching of his 76ers, but Shaq says that he was never coached like that in the playoffs and his coaches motivated the players to figure it out themselves …
May 13: The Blazers are going to the Western Conference Finals. Seriously. from Locked On Blazers – Your Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
May 13 05:17 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Your Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. The moments and the people that mattered in the Blazers’ Game 7 win over the Nuggets, as explained by Mike Richman. Listen and tell your friends.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 13 05:07 AM
TORONTO – In the latest version of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes and Michael Lee discuss Kawhi Leonard’s 15-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer that lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series Sunday night at the Scotiabank Arena. The trio then talks about the ballers and shot callers of the game. And Pompey, Hayes and Lee conclude the podcast by talking about “The Process’ and the stage it is in …
PHI/TOR and POR/DEN Game 7s; POR/GSW Look Ahead; Vogel to Lakers from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
May 13 04:28 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. All angles on Toronto’s thrilling win over Philadelphia on only the second-ever buzzer-beater in a win or go home game in NBA history. How did Kawhi will Toronto the the win, and what was Philly’s downfall in the series? Plus, we assess Philly’s season and what it means for them going forward. Then, the same treatment on Portland’s gutty Game 7 win against Denver after trailing by 17 in the first half …
The Four Bounces Heard Round the World: Kawhi’s Raptors Advance | Heat Check – via theringer.com
May 13 04:18 AM
Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beating fadeaway lifts the Toronto Raptors over the Philadelphia 76ers to move on to the conference finals (3:12), while CJ McCollum’s big night helps the Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Denver Nuggets to secure their first conference finals berth in 19 years (32:29).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Dan Devine
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Dan Devine
LOCKED ON NBA – 05/13/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Lakers In Disarray As New Coach Hired, Warriors And Blazers To Meet In Western Conference Finals from Locked On NBA
May 13 12:04 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Anthony Irwin of Locked On Lakers about the front office situation in LA and Frank Vogel being hired along with Jason Kidd, to Mike Richman of Locked On Blazers about Portland’s return to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 19 years, and to Charles Hamilton of Locked On Warriors about Steph Curry’s massive second half in a close out Game 6 win over the Rockets.Learn more about your ad choices …
Quadruple Doink: Sixers Season Ends In Crushing Fashion – via rightstorickysanchez.com
May 12 11:09 PM
It all came down to a Kawhi Leonard fadeaway in the corner with Joel Embiid all over him, and it hit the front rim, then again, then the back rim a couple of times, and went in. Spike and Mike discuss the final game of the 2019-20 season, the series, and what it means going forward for the players, the coaches, and us. We’ll see you at the Lottery Party Tuesday. We came from losing, this is when we need to be together.
Former Suns Assistant Coach Cody Toppert on His First NBA Coaching Gig, His Experience in Phoenix, the Development of the Suns’ Young Core, Advice for Young Coaches and More – via HoopsHype.com
May 12 05:46 PM
On this week’s episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Cody Toppert. The 2018-19 campaign was Toppert’s first season coaching in the NBA, but he was previously a head coach in the G League and he played seven years overseas. He talks about his first NBA coaching gig, the biggest adjustments, the development of the Suns’ young core, his advice for young coaches and much more.
Comments