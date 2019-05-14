Kyrie Irving rumors and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 14 06:43 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver ask if the Portland Trail Blazers have a chance to take down the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, and who has the edge between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in the East. Then they debate which team could improve the most by winning Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Let’s Get Ready to Conference Finals! | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
May 14 04:03 AM
The shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers advance to the Western Conference finals in impressive fashion, but how far will they be able to push reigning champs Golden State Warriors (0:48)? With the Toronto Raptors now facing the well-rested Milwaukee Bucks, who will emerge from a massive Eastern Conference finals showdown (22:38)? Plus: Recent head coach hirings elicit a wide range of reactions, and many fan bases’ hopes hinge on the results of the NBA draft lottery (48:30) …
May 14 12:45 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics with Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & The Athletic’s Jay King discuss the end of the Celtics season, Kyrie Irving’s future, Al Horford’s free agency, and moreLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 13 11:07 PM
Deuce and Mo return to discuss the craziness of the NBA playoffs including the 76ers-Raptors epic Game 7 and Kawhi’s game-winner (3:40), what they thought of Embiid crying after the game (13:50), how Kawhi’s shot impacts his future in Toronto (17:30), where the Sixers go next (21:00), CJ McCollum’s big Game 7 against Denver (25:30), Deuce is tired of the Zach Collins hype (28:45), Kanter fasting during the playoffs and Deuce can’t go 3 minutes without water (32:30) …
Mon. May 13 – The Bounce from The Starters – via NBA.com
May 13 08:50 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Mon.’s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss Kawhi Leonard’s ridiculous Game 7 buzzer-beater and CJ McCollum saving the Trail Blazers season. All that, plus we predict the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery winner by eating peanut butter sandwiches. via Knit. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
May 13 08:22 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Bruce Bowen joins Jacoby talkin’ Kawhi’s shot, CJ McCollum out the mud, Rockets fall again, Lakers find new coach, plus a very special edition of SOFT MOVE vs BOSS MOVES!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Wes Wilcox on Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Lottery – via bleacherreport.com
May 13 06:51 PM
Former Atlanta Hawks GM, Wes Wilcox, returns to talk the future of eliminated playoff teams including which are (or should be) in crisis mode, which should be concerned, and which have nothing to worry about. He offers analysis and possible trade/free agent scenarios for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Philadelph ……
May 13 05:08 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, and Richard Jefferson discuss Kawhi’s game-winner, Portland’s game 7 win, and more. Malika Andrews also joins the show to talk Bucks.
Chris Herring – via espn.com
May 13 03:48 PM
Zach talks to Chris Herring of 538 about that epic weekend of NBA basketball, Kawhi’s shot, Houston’s failure, Bucks-Raptors, Warriors-Blazers, and much more.
May 13 02:54 PM
Ben Standig & Chris Miles update Wizards Fans on the search for a new Wizards GM and what name keeps popping up. They then preview Tuesday night’s lottery where the Wizards wait to see where will they be drafting.
Kings Of The North – via espn.com
May 13 02:13 PM
Brian Windhorst, Kevin Pelton and Tim Bontemps recap boBrian Windhorst, Kevin Pelton and Tim Bontemps recap both Game 7’s of both conference semifinals, discuss how the Sixers can move forward after back-to-back Eastern Conference Semifinals losses, look ahead to the NBA draft lottery and weigh in on the Frank Vogel and John Beilein coaching hires.…
Wild Game 7s + Conf. Finals Preview – via NBA.com
May 13 01:57 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down the thrilling wins by Portland and Toronto on Sunday. Then they look ahead to the conference finals matchups, discuss storylines to watch, and make predictions before Game 1s this week. via Knit
Instant Reaction To Nuggets Trail Blazers Game 7 – via bballbreakdown.com
May 13 12:04 PM
Coach Nick and Jared Weiss off their instant analysis of the Nuggets Trail Blazers game, and answer a ton of listener’s questions via the live stream. They discuss the ramifications for the Nuggets, what the Portland Golden State series will look like and: Who’s Better: Damian Lillard or Kyrie Irving?…
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Zanik/Lindsey promotions, did Blazers change opinion on Kemba and will Tobias stay for that role in Philly from Locked On Jazz
May 13 10:05 AM
Listen to Locked On Jazz episodes free, on demand. What a weekend of basketball. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and the Jazz NBA Insider, takes a look at the impact of all three of the amazing games over the weekend with the Blazers and Raptors winning game 7. The impact of those games on the Utah Jazz, does the play of CJ McCollulm open your eyes to Kemba Walker Donovan Mitchell backcourt and do you think Tobias Harris really stays in Philly for that role …
Comments