NBA draft lottery and other podcasts of the day

May 15 05:41 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes, Marc Narducci and David Murphy talk about the 76ers retaining Brett Brown as coach and Tuesday’s press conferences.They also ponder if the Sixers can win the 2020 NBA title if they brings everyone back. And they conclude the podcast breaking down why the Sixers were unable to win the title this season.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …