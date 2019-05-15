NBA draft lottery and other podcasts of the day

12
By: HoopsHype |
May 15, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 15 06:15 AM
In this episode of the podcast, I chat with good friend of the program Cole Zwicker, where we break down all the madness that unfolded as the New Orleans Pelicans ended up winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, with Memphis moving up to 2, the Knicks to No. 3, and the Lakers up to NO. 4. Then, we chat about my experiences here at the G League Combine. Finally, we give some hot takes on Game of Thrones.
May 15 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to preview the Eastern Conference finals, beginning Wednesday in Milwaukee. How will the Bucks try to stop Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, and likewise, how will the Raptors try and contain Giannis Antetokounmpo? Who else is going to present a matchup problem? How much will we see Malcolm Brogdon on the floor? The Petty Horn returns, plus a brief look back at 2001 and the “conspiracy” of the last Eastern Conference Finals involving the Bucks …
May 15 05:41 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Marcus Hayes, Marc Narducci and David Murphy talk about the 76ers retaining Brett Brown as coach and Tuesday’s press conferences.They also ponder if the Sixers can win the 2020 NBA title if they brings everyone back. And they conclude the podcast breaking down why the Sixers were unable to win the title this season.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
May 15 04:02 AM
We look at the implications for each team from the lottery results. Then a catchup on coaching news, and a look at the Golden State/Portland series after Game 1. Finally, we look at the offseasons for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux).
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux …
May 15 03:56 AM
The Trail Blazers did a lot of bad things, like turning the ball over constantly and guarding Stephen Curry like he was Michael Curry, but they still were kinda in the game in the fourth quarter. Mike breaks down the good, the bad and the truly puzzlingly from Game 1 in Oakland.
May 15 03:22 AM
May 15 01:55 AM
John Karalis & Jake Madison talk about the wild draft lottery, what it means for the future of tanking and how it impacts the pursuit of Anthony Davis. Plus, why Portland blew a golden opportunity against the Warriors
May 15 12:22 AM
The New Orleans Pelicans win the 2019 NBA draft lottery, presumably landing superstar prospect Zion Williamson (5:26), while multiple teams find themselves in more or less fortunate draft positions than expected (16:20). Plus: Kevin O’Connor reports his takeaways from the lottery drawing in Chicago (39:07).
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier
Guests: Jason Concepcion, Kevin O’Connor
May 15 12:18 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & Sam "Jam" Packard discuss the wild NBA draft lottery & Terry Rozier's just-as-wild day on ESPN
May 14 11:52 PM
Eric Nehm, Bucks writer for The Athletic-Wisconsin, joined The Wendy's Big Show. Other than Kawhi Leonard, which Raptors present a potential problem for the Bucks? Other than Giannis, who could be the most impactful player for the Bucks in the series?
May 14 11:34 PM
Wizards found out they will pick 9th overall in the NBA Draft as the Lottery was revealed. Chris Miller calls in from Chicago to join Nick Ashooh, Jimmy Patsos, and Ben Standig to assess the Wizards options with the pick, the new reality for many other teams across the league including New Orleans, and more.
May 14 10:57 PM
With the last Hinkie associated NBA Lottery Pick at stake, and the Sixers in the playoffs and contenders for the Eastern Conference, it was a perfect time to end the Lottery Party. Six years of ridiculous came to a close with a live podcast featuring The Sponslorette, the rebanning of Bill Simmons, a Spike poem called “Run It Back,” and an interview with Process legend Chu Chu Maduabum. Thank you for the support over the last six years. New pod this weekend.
May 14 08:45 PM
On Tue.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys preview the two Conference Finals matchups. Will the Steph show continue? Do the Blazers go small? Who wins the Giannis vs. Kawhi superstar showdown? And can the Raptors hit an open shot? That, plus we talk with Andy Katz and Allie LaForce from the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago about whether the Knicks would actually trade the No. 1 pick for AD.
May 14 07:47 PM
Ryan Hollins and Terry Rozier join Jacoby talkin' KD's injury impact, Celtics off season outlook, tonights NBA Draft Lottery and a special edition SOFT MOVE vs BOSS MOVE!!!
May 14 04:47 PM
On today's ep. of The Drop, the guys discuss Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater and how they reacted; preview and predict the two Conference Finals series; and debate the next offseason moves for the Sixers, Nuggets, and Rockets. That, plus the latest coaching hires, Draft Lottery predictions, magnets, and more.
May 14 04:20 PM
In this episode, we recap three indelible closeout games and put a bow on the most entertaining 2nd round in memory, before looking ahead to Bucks-Raptors and Warriors-Blazers
May 14 04:18 PM
Jorge Sedano, Richard Jefferson, and Ramona Shelburne discuss the 76ers bringing back Brett Brown, tonight’s draft lottery, and more.
May 14 11:48 AM
David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, went deep inside the numbers to look at shot quality based on time of game and regular season v. playoffs. Then he looked at the performance based on time of game and regular season and the playoffs. The results are a bit stunning. NBA players get tight and longer shots don't go it. What does it mean for the game
