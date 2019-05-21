What's next for the Blazers and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 21 07:33 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. The Blazers season ended Monday night. They were good until they weren't good enough. Take a walk through a special season that ended fittingly with a bittersweet night at the Moda Center.
May 21 06:19 AM
Listen to Posted Up with Chris Haynes episodes free, on demand. Rap legend, actor and now sports-media mogul Ice Cube joins Chris Haynes for a personal conversation about rap music, the film industry, sports and a 30-year career that spans all three.First, Ice Cube opens up about the passing of director John Singleton (1:50) and later the loss of Nipsey Hussle (5:40) and the impacts they've made in both their industries and communities
The Warriors Without KD Are Still Pretty Damn Good | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
May 21 05:06 AM
The Golden State Warriors are headed to their fifth straight NBA Finals after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers despite Kevin Durant out with an injury (0:48). Plus: belated reactions to the NBA draft lottery (43:09) and critical reactions to Magic Johnson’s recent comments on the Los Angeles Lakers (51:18).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
LOCKED ON CELTICS- May 21: The show about nothing from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
May 21 03:03 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin' J's episodes free, on demand. It started out as John Karalis of MassLive & Jay King of the Athletic being unsure of what they were going to talk about. It ended with a lot of yelling at Terry Rozier.
LOCKED ON NBA – What’s Next For Portland, Warriors Advance to NBA Finals and Magic vs. Pelinka from Locked On NBA
May 21 01:53 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg and David Ramil ask if the Trail Blazers should rebuild or stay patient this offseason, if the Warriors are actually better without Kevin Durant, if Ryan Saunders was the right hire for the Timberwolves and who was right between Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka before previewing tonight's Game 4 between the Raptors and Bucks.
May 20 08:13 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Byron Scott and Brian Windhorst preview game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. P.J. Tucker also joins the show.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
Raptors Stifle Giannis, Magic Calls Out Pelinka, Draymond Throwback Performance and More from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
May 20 08:02 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby wrap up the weekend's NBA Playoff action, KD goes deep in the comments, the fellas react to Magic Johnson's appearance on First Take and More!!!
Mon. May 20 – Clutch Kawhi from The Starters – via NBA.com
May 20 07:51 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Mon.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss Kawhi saving the Raptors season (again), whether the Bucks are still in the driver's seat, Magic Johnson airing the Lakers dirty laundry, and Damian Lillard's rib injury. That, plus Chris Bosh joins us live in studio to talk about LeBron in L.A., the Warriors without KD, and his best Instagram pics. via Knit
Raptors showing signs of life; Warriors w/ the ultimate chip on their shoulder; & Magic Johnson speaks
May 20 05:54 PM
Ric & Will break down the Raptors Game 3 victory over the Bucks and the implications for that series going forward. Plus, the Warriors have been playing with a huge chip on their shoulder– could the really win the title without KD? Also, Magic Johnson was extremely candid on ESPN this morning about his departure from the Lakers. And Tyreke Eva ……
Howard Beck – via espn.com
May 20 04:45 PM
Zach talks to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about the Eastern Conference Finals (6:30), Golden State without Kevin Durant (34:24), Lakers dysfunction (49:52), and much more.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe.
Latest From Conf. Finals + Magic Opens Up – via NBA.com
May 20 03:19 PM
John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell break down the Raptors’ big Game 3 win over the Bucks, the Warriors’ play without Kevin Durant, the health of Damian Lillard, and more. Then they discuss what Magic Johnson said about the Lakers during a wide-ranging interview on ESPN. via KnitBy NBA Hang Time.
The Inevitable Warriors – via espn.com
May 20 01:26 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Nick Friedell and Tim MacMahon discuss Draymond Green and the Warriors (1:10), the Blazers (14:20) and the Raptors and the Bucks (32:30).By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
May 20 12:40 PM
Listen to Bucks Coverage episodes free, on demand. 05/19/19 MIL 112, TOR 118 — The Pick 'n Save Milwaukee Pro Hoops Post Game Show presented by Palermo's Screamin' Sicilian frozen pizza. Steve "Sparky" Fifer breaks down a close Bucks loss at the hands of the Raptors, takes your calls, hears from Malcolm Brogdon, George Hill, Coach Budenholzer, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Matt Velazquez, and asks you how worried you are after the loss.
May 20 11:33 AM
Milwaukee’s three best players struggled in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, and Milwaukee took its first loss of the series — but still forced two overtimes. Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss whether that’s a good or bad thing now that Milwaukee’s series lead has been trimmed to 2-1\ …
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Day 1 with Tony Jones on Kemba or Tobias and free agency plus look at Kyle Korver season review from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
May 20 11:02 AM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. Utah Jazz radio voice and Jazz NBA Insider David Locke is joined by the Atheltic's Tony Jones. They dig into the Jazz free agency options and who is the best player for the Jazz. A debate over Kemba Walker or Tobias Harris is started and then can the Jazz really get free agents. Plus, Locke takes a quick look at Kyle Korver and his season in review
May 20 09:26 AM
Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for the Boston Globe. Twitter: @Gwashburnglobe 1:25 What’s the deal with Terry Rozier? 11:15 Contrasting ’08 with ’18-’19 35:23 Unclear roles doomed the season 41:30 Kyrie’s future 51:30 Explaining Kyrie’s weird walk year Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher Monday, May 20th, 2019. Celtics Beat is p ……