These NBA players are eligible for the rookie-scale extension this summer

According the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), players exiting their third season and heading into their fourth year under contract become automatically eligible for something that’s known as the rookie-scale extension.

This rule only applies to former first-round picks, and players who qualify have from the July 1 following their third campaign until the start of their fourth regular season to come to terms with their teams and get the extension signed.

There are two ways that former first-round selections become ineligible for the rookie-scale extension: If they are draft-and-stash prospects and don’t come over to the NBA for at least three years after their draft date, as was the case with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Sacramento Kings, or if teams choose not to exercise the fourth-year option on their former first-rounders, as was the case between the Phoenix Suns and Dragan Bender.

The max amount teams can offer to their three-year veterans on rookie-scale extensions is 25 percent of the salary cap, except for the players who are eligible for what’s known as the “Rose rule”, where players who have an All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year under their belt can get 30 percent of the max. Using the projected $109 million salary cap for 2019-20, that means that a regular rookie-scale max extension this summer will be a five-year, $158.1 million deal, while a Rose-rule max extension will be a five-year, $189.7 million deal.

Last summer, only five players got rookie-scale extensions:

Justise Winslow : Three years, $39 million

: Three years, $39 million Larry Nance Jr : Four years, $44.8 million

: Four years, $44.8 million Myles Turner : Four years, $72 million

: Four years, $72 million Devin Booker : Five years, $158 million

: Five years, $158 million Karl-Anthony Towns: Five years, $190 million

This offseason, meanwhile, a few three-year veterans make interesting cases to get extended.

Specifically, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Buddy Hield and Pascal Siakam will all almost certainly sign one, as they each boast the production and upside to warrant long-term commitments from their teams. Besides those six, guys like Caris LeVert, Dario Saric, Domantas Sabonis and Dejounte Murray will also get looks from their front offices for rookie-scale extensions, but their cases aren’t quite as open and shut as the players listed prior.

Below is the list of every single player eligible for a rookie-scale extension in the summer of 2019.

ROOKIE-SCALE EXTENSION ELIGIBLE PLAYERS

DeAndre Bembry , Atlanta Hawks

, Atlanta Hawks Taurean Prince , Atlanta Hawks

, Atlanta Hawks Jaylen Brown , Boston Celtics

, Boston Celtics Caris LeVert , Brooklyn Nets

, Brooklyn Nets Kris Dunn , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Denzel Valentine , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Jamal Murray , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Malik Beasley , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Juancho Hernangomez , Denver Nuggets

, Denver Nuggets Thon Maker , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Damian Jones , Golden State Warriors

, Golden State Warriors Domantas Sabonis , Indiana Pacers

, Indiana Pacers Brandon Ingram , Los Angeles Lakers

, Los Angeles Lakers Dario Saric , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Ben Simmons , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers Skal Labissiere , Portland Trail Blazers

, Portland Trail Blazers Buddy Hield , Sacramento Kings

, Sacramento Kings Dejounte Murray , San Antonio Spurs

, San Antonio Spurs Jakob Poeltl , San Antonio Spurs

, San Antonio Spurs Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

You can follow Frank Urbina on Twitter: @FrankUrbina_.