Lakers dysfunction and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 29: Lakers dysfunction underscores Blazers competence from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
May 29 04:35 AM
The Lakers are a mess. In comparison, the Blazers are a model franchise. Mike dives into an ESPN reporting discussing how messed up things are in LA and contrasts that with how things work in Portland. All that plus some news bullets, and a discussion of the NBA Finals.
Sixers guard TJ McConnell – via espn.com
May 29 03:00 AM
Sixers guard TJ McConnell joins The Woj Pod to discuss Sixers playoff run, Brett Brown, his improbable journey as an NBA player and his summer free agency.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- May 29: with guest Mirin Fader of Bleacher Report from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
May 29 12:52 AM
MassLive's John Karalis is joined by Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader to talk about her writing journey, Marcus Smart, the NCAA bribery scandal, and the WNBA
LOCKED ON NBA – 5-29 – The Local Experts NBA Finals Show with Locked on Raptors and Locked on Warriors from Locked On NBA
May 29 12:17 AM
It is the Locked on podcast Network NBA Finals preview with the local experts on the biggest stories. Sean Woodley of Locked on Raptors and Charles Hamilton of Locked on Warriors breakdown the NBA Finals with insight you only get from the local experts who have been with the team all year long.
May 28 10:39 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk Podcast radio play by play broadcaster Chuck Swirsky joins Mark Schanowski. Chuck shares his favorite memories from his time broadcasting Raptors games. (3:15) The guys discuss the Eastern Conference Finals and Chuck explains why the Bucks loss wasn’t much of a surprise. (7:00) Plus why role players like Fred Van Vleet could play a huge role for the Raptors in The Finals. (15:30) And Chuck makes a bold prediction that Toronto will shock the world …
May 28 09:39 PM
Deuce and Mo drop a 90-plus minute podcast talking about Kawhi’s magical playoffs and what Giannis has to do to improve his game (2:30), if Kawhi is the best player in the NBA (12:10), their thoughts on the NBA Finals, why Raptors can actually make it tough on Golden State and how Kerr mixes Durant and Cousins back in the lineup (22:40), people getting on Deuce for appreciating the Warriors (30:10), Deuce hates Morgan’s “track record” argument (40:50) …
MIL/MIN/IND Offseason Outlooks from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
May 28 09:38 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Big questions now follow the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to keep this team together …
LeBron’s Memorial Day, Raptors Run To NBA Finals, and Anthony Joshua Talks Fight Game from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
May 28 08:14 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Anthony Joshua talkin the current fight game, NBA Finals and why a five star prospect chose overseas basketball over the NCAA!!!
May 28 07:45 PM
On Tue.'s ep. of The Starters, the guys discuss whether Steve Kerr would start a potentially healthy DeMarcus Cousins for Game 1, and which superstar is under more pressure heading into the Finals: Kawhi or Curry? That, plus we dissect Baxter Holmes bombshell feature about the Lakers' culture of fear, distrust and anxiety; and we countdown the Top 10 plays of the playoffs.
May 28 05:47 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by Anthony Joshua talkin the current fight game, NBA Finals and why a five star prospect chose overseas basketball over the NCAA!!!By ESPN, Jalen Rose, David Jacoby.
May 28 05:26 PM
Beat writers Dieter Kurtenbach and Mark Medina break down what Game 1 of the NBA Finals holds in store for the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors
May 28 05:01 PM
Nate Silver joins to discuss why our model favors Toronto in the NBA Finals. Plus, Tottenham’s improbable road to the Champions League final and a Rabbit Hole on figurines.By FiveThirtyEight, 538, ESPN, Neil Paine, Geoff Foster, Sara Ziegler.
Zach Lowe & The NBA Finals – via bleacherreport.com
May 28 04:38 PM
Zach Lowe of ESPN and “The Lowe Post” podcast fame joins to talk NBA Finals, and especially how things might look when the Golden State Warriors arrive in Toronto for the first two games of the series on the Raptor’s home court. He shares thoughts on the best defensive use of Kawhi Leonard, how Kevin Durant’s possible absence will affect the Wa ……
May 28 03:53 PM
On this episode, we recap the end of a wild Eastern Conference final, wonder what the Bucks will do this offseason, and preview Raptors-Warriors
May 28 03:16 PM
Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, and Ramona Shelburne discuss the Raptors advancing to the NBA Finals and more. Harrison Barnes and Metta World Peace also join the show.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
May 28 02:15 PM
Scott Ostler joins Connor Letourneau to compare the Warriors dynasty with those of the Lakers, Bulls, Celtics and Spurs. And they preview the NBA Finals against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.
May 28 02:04 PM
Ric and Will are back to talk a ton of NBA. First, Will would like to discuss some pickup hoops etiquette. Then the guys get into Giannis’ post game podium walk-off, and the Bucks inability to close out the Raptors. Ric has updates on Kevin Durant and Boogie Cousins. Then the guys preview the Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals, and discuss what Champi ……
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Is Raptors all chips in a model? Top 10 NBA Draft Prospects by the Numbers from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
May 28 01:36 PM
The Toronto Raptors put all the chips in when they acquired Kwahi Leonard. Can the Utah Jazz replicate that model? David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA insider thinks that is a false parallel to the Utah Jazz. Locke starts his look at the NBA Draft prospects via the numbers
May 28 12:28 PM
Ed Cooley is the head coach of the Providence Friars. Twitter: @CoachCooleyPC 2:08 What happened with the Michigan search 11:56 Early life as an assistant head coach 17:25 Jared Dudley: Coach or Analyst 24:24 Black head coaches in college basketball 32:31 What’s next for the Providence Friars Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Tue ……
May 28 11:08 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to look back at the short-circuited Milwaukee Bucks playoff run. What was one thing the Bucks needed to curb a string of four straight losses? How does Matt evaluate Giannis’s performance …