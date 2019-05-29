Lakers dysfunction and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 28 02:15 PM

Scott Ostler joins Connor Letourneau to compare the Warriors dynasty with those of the Lakers, Bulls, Celtics and Spurs. And they preview the NBA Finals against Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.