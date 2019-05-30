Adam Silver talks Drake and other NBA podcasts of the day

May 30 12:35 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci talk about the report saying 76ers free agent Jimmy Butler would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers if they offer a maximum-salary contract. They also talk about the perfect free-agent fits for the Sixers. And they ponder if the Sixers’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals hurts less since the Raptors advanced to the NBA Finals.

