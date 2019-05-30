Top prospects who returned to school, withdrawing from 2019 NBA draft

With the withdrawal deadline for the 2019 NBA draft early entry list now passed, we have a more clear idea of who could soon get selected.

Last season, there were several players who ranked in the Top 100 based on our aggregate mock draft that decided to return back to school. Among those prospects, three of them (Kentucky’s PJ Washington, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando and Purdue’s Carsen Edwards) now could be first-rounders.

There were several others (Missouri’s Jontay Porter, San Diego State’s Jalen McDaniels, St. John’s Shamorie Ponds and Michigan’s Charles Matthews) who went back to school and likely improved their draft stock.

Included below are the top-ranked prospects who could have a similar future next season with increased work and preparation towards the goal.

Neemias Queta, Utah State (Big)

Aggregate Mock Draft Rank: 53

The Utah State center recently measured at 6’10.75″ without shoes. But he had to match up with the 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall during his first five-on-five scrimmage at the NBA Combine. Queta, who was considered a Top 50 prospect, was held scoreless on four attempts with just four rebounds.

However, the 9-foot-3.5 standing reach that Queta recorded was three and a half inches longer than what Anthony Davis had in 2012. Queta has an NBA size and after the very tough look during scrimmages, another year in college to work on his offensive production will be beneficial.

Perhaps the number one thing that scouts and executives will want to see from him is increased productivity as the roll man in a pick-and-roll offense. Queta won’t be able to rely on his lengthy frame to post up against smaller defenders as a pro but if he can become more prolific in PnR sets, it will be far easier to incorporate him into a modern offense.

Otherwise, expect him to add more strength to his build and better touch on his shooting moving forward. Utah State could easily be ranked Top 25 in the preseason as potential favorites to win the Mountain West Conference.

