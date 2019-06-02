Ricky Rubio: 'Utah has already let me know I’m not a priority for them'

NBA veteran point guard Ricky Rubio is unlikely to return to the Utah Jazz next season, based on one of his recent quotes to Spanish media.

The 28-year-old told Ernest Macià of Catalunya Radio that his current team has not made him a “priority” this offseason. The original quote can be found on Twitter here but the translated version is that the organization has already spoken to him about their decision.

Rubio recently said that he wants to play a “leading role” for a team that has playoff aspirations like Spanish national teammate Marc Gasol. Here is what he added about his own offseason expectations (via Deseret News):

“A lot of friends ask me, but I don’t have any idea where I’m going to go. There’s a lot of things that depend on [whether other teams] are going to need a point guard or not. When free agency comes, I can start thinking and see where I can go. One thing I’m going to look for sure is going to be the best situation for me with the coach and the team. I want to be happy, I’m going to try to find the best situation for me to be me and be happy.”

Barring a last-second change of heart, expect the Jazz to renounce his cap hold of $22.4 million later this summer. This will bring them closer to their max space of $38.4 million in room if they move on from Derrick Favors as well as Kyle Korver, Ekpe Udoh and Thabo Sefolosha.

It may be hard for Rubio to find a team in need of a starting point guard this offseason. But he could be a viable option in a mentor role for young guards drafted last year or will be drafted next month.

