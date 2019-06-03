Shaq talks his plan to fix the Lakers and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal talks NBA Finals, Kawhi’s possible future in LA, the Rob Pelinka, his plan to fix the Lakers and Kincade’s NBA Awards monologue for Shaq – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 208
June 03 06:14 AM
Shaquille O’Neal talks about the Raptors and the Warriors facing off in the NBA Finals, and what the Milwaukee Bucks could have done in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the Finals. And in the wake of Kawhi Leonard buying a house in LA, Kincade thinks it means Kawhi is going to the Clippers, but Shaq compares it what he did when he played for the Orlando Magic in the 90’s …
June 3: Shooting down rumors and talking up draft workouts from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 03 04:46 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. Mike shoots down a fake rumor and then does some real reporting about Kevin Love. Plus, some discussion about pre-draft workouts and how exhausting making a run to the NBA Finals appears to be.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 03 03:49 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Golden State with a gritty victory to even the series despite myriad health issues. We hit on Draymond Green’s improved play, the impact of DeMarcus Cousins, how the Warriors limited Pascal Siakam, the potential effect of injuries going forward for the Warriors, the Raptors’ box and one defense and its potential application in the series, and much more …
June 03 03:30 AM
Fred Hoiberg is the head coach for the Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team. Twitter: @CoachHoiberg 1:47 Hoiberg’s connection to Nebraska 6:49 Was UCLA the wrong fit? 13:21 What makes the switch from college to pros so hard 24:51 Adjusting to a players’ league 30:00 Relationship with Brad Stevens
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 3: Making the Anthony Davis trade from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 03 02:27 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis is joined by Jake Madison of Locked on Pelicans to discuss how they agreed to a deal for Anthony Davis in the Locked On mock draft, and the surprises along the wayLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
The Warriors Pull Off a True #StrengthInNumbers Victory | Heat Check – via theringer.com
June 03 02:21 AM
The Golden State Warriors win Game 2 of the Finals in impressive fashion, overcoming various injuries and ailments to their stars by locking up the Toronto Raptors with stellar defense.
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Dan Devine
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Dan Devine
LOCKED ON NBA – 06/03/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – NBA Finals Game 2 Recap, Timberwolves New Hirings from Locked On NBA
June 03 01:36 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Sean Woodley of Locked On Raptors and Charles Hamilton of Locked On Warriors in our NBA Finals Game 2 Recap and to Colton Molesky of Locked On Timberwolves about a new GM and permanent head coach in MinnesotaLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 03 12:09 AM
Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. A conversation with Jimmer Fredette of the Phoenix Suns. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
MINI POD: Game 2 of the 2019 Finals – via espn.com
June 02 11:58 PM
Brian Windhorst, Cassidy Hubbarth, Andrew Han, Pablo Torre and Kendrick Perkins offer instant reaction to the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals on the floor of the ScotiaBank Arena.By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
Sun. June 2 – Transition Talk from The Starters – via NBA.com
June 02 07:51 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Sunday’s episode of The Starters, the guys discuss what to watch for in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Will Toronto be able to slow Steph Curry again? Do the Warriors concede open shots to certain Raptors? Can the Dubs get back in transition? That, plus Trey Kerby checks in live from Jurassic Park where he asks fans to name their favorite random Raptors players, and he has a conversation with Fred VanVleet. via Knit …