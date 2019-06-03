Shaq talks his plan to fix the Lakers and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 02 07:51 PM

Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Sunday’s episode of The Starters, the guys discuss what to watch for in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Will Toronto be able to slow Steph Curry again? Do the Warriors concede open shots to certain Raptors? Can the Dubs get back in transition? That, plus Trey Kerby checks in live from Jurassic Park where he asks fans to name their favorite random Raptors players, and he has a conversation with Fred VanVleet. via Knit …