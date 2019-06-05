Here are the expected participants in World Cup training camp for Team USA

Gathering all of the reporting from today, we now have a more clear list of who’ll participate in the World Cup training camp for Team USA.

While the finalized roster is only 12 players, the following are the men who have reportedly received invitations for the events. More likely than not, this list will change because not everyone is going to accept. As such, expect other names to emerge as we inch closer to training camp from August 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below are blurbs for each player, arranged mostly based on the positions they play.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (Guard)

Previous Experience: N/A

Credentials: NBA All-Rookie First-Team (2018), Slam Dunk Contest Champion (2018), All-ACC First-Team (2017)

If he joined Team USA, he would potentially face Utah teammates Joe Ingles (Australia) and Rudy Gobert (France) in competition. Mitchell, though he has no previous experience with the National Team, would help provide scoring relief for the squad considering his ability to create his own shot and provide volume buckets. But he should be considered a fringe fit for Team USA.

Kemba Walker | James Harden | Damian Lillard | CJ McCollum | Bradley Beal | Eric Gordon | Khris Middleton | Kyle Kuzma | PJ Tucker | Paul Millsap | Jayson Tatum | Tobias Harris | Zion Williamson | LaMarcus Aldridge | Anthony Davis | Kevin Love | Brook Lopez | Andre Drummond | Myles Turner