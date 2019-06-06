Free agency buzz and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 05 10:35 PM

Spike is having second thoughts about running it back completely, so we discuss the possible problems with doing that. We also discuss the Sixers interviewing Avery Johnson to be an assistant coach, the team’s change atop their medical staff, and figure out which non-playoff starter they would trade a Sixers starter for if they had the chance. We also announced that the Final Lottery Party raised over $16,000 for the Providence Animal Center and Coded By Kids. Thank you!