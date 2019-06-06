Free agency buzz and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 6: Team USA, coaching opportunities and nostalgia from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 06 05:16 AM
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have a chance to play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, which seems like a big commitment. David Vanterpool continues draw interest for coaching vacancies around the league. And the Blazers won a championship 48 years ago so Mike waxes poetic about why it's okay to be nostalgic.
June 06 05:00 AM
Chris sit down with DMV native Frank Howard of Syracuse after he worked out with the Wizards. Topics include his time playing for the Orange, the incident involving Zion Williamson, playing in the WCAC, and more.
The Raptors Ruin Curry’s Big Night | Heat Check – via theringer.com
June 06 04:15 AM
A well-rounded Game 3 performance by the Toronto Raptors wins them back home-court advantage from the shorthanded Golden State Warriors despite a transcendent performance from Stephen Curry.
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Dan Devine
2019 NBA Finals Game 3; Free Agency Buzz; SAC Offseason Outlook; #MetroMediaJam Review from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
June 06 03:58 AM
We discuss the Raptors' dominating offensive performance that propelled them to an easy win despite Steph Curry's historic night, and discuss what the series may look like if Klay and KD can return for Game 4. Then a look at some recent news, including some rumors from Shams Charania on some teams' priorities in free agency
LOCKED ON NBA – 6-5 – David Locke with ESPN’s Kevin Pelton on Game 3, Steph Curry, draft position less and NBA Free Agency from Locked On NBA
June 06 03:03 AM
David Locke sits down with good friend Kevin Pelton to talk about the NBA Finals game 3 between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Plus, they talk about drafting positionless in the NBA and then dig into who moves the free agency meter and what his thoughts on D'Angelo Russell are.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 6: Danny Ainge on Kyrie, lessons learned, and more from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 06 01:50 AM
MassLive's John Karalis & The Athletic's Jay King talk about Danny Ainge's big news conference which covered Kyrie Irving's future in Boston, lessons he and Brad Stevens learned, a new Al Horford contract, an more
Raptors Beat Warriors In Game 3: Immediate Reaction – via bballbreakdown.com
June 06 01:25 AM
The Toronto Raptors did everything right in Game 3, as well as take advantage of a severely shorthanded Warriors team, and now have a commanding 2-1 lead and home court advantage. Jared Weiss of The Athletic joins Coach Nick to discuss the game and answer key questions from the audience during their live show immediately after the game.…
MINI POD: Game 3 of the 2019 Finals – via espn.com
June 06 12:31 AM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Kevin Arnovitz, Cassidy Hubbarth and Kendrick Perkins offer instant reaction to the Toronto Raptors’ Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals on the floor of Oracle Arena.By ESPN, NBA, Brian Windhorst.
Maybe Only Run Some Of It Back? – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 05 10:35 PM
Spike is having second thoughts about running it back completely, so we discuss the possible problems with doing that. We also discuss the Sixers interviewing Avery Johnson to be an assistant coach, the team’s change atop their medical staff, and figure out which non-playoff starter they would trade a Sixers starter for if they had the chance. We also announced that the Final Lottery Party raised over $16,000 for the Providence Animal Center and Coded By Kids. Thank you!
June 05 07:33 PM
On Wed.'s episode of The Starters, the guys discuss what to watch for in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, talk to Leigh about his stellar media basketball tournament performance, and in Crossfire, debate whether Jimmy Butler deserves a max contract and the best landing spot for Kyrie this offseason.
June 05 05:41 PM
On this week’s episode, hosts Andy Larsen and Eric Walden break down the top prospects that the Jazz have had in for pre-draft workouts so far. Do we like Admiral Schofield or KZ Okpala? Etc. Then, we talk briefly about the possibility of the Jazz signing DeAngelo Russell or Tobias Harris.
June 05 05:16 PM
Vince Carter, Stephen Jackson and RJ Barrett join Rachel Nichols from Oakland to preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals, along with a sit down with Demarcus Cousins and more NBA topics.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
NBA Finals Game 3 Preview, Pelicans Trade Active and Tracy Morgan’s Fender Bender from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
June 05 02:55 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Warriors without key players in Game 3, the Lakers hiring another assistant, how Draymond got skinny, plus more of your Twitter and VM's!!!
June 05 02:30 PM
14-year NBA veteran and Fox Sports 1 colleague Matt Barnes joins Ric for an in-depth discussion of the Warriors several injuries, the impact of GSW role players, and cannabis use in the NBA
Can The Lakers Rescue Themselves? – via bballbreakdown.com
June 05 01:01 PM
Coach Nick visited with Eric Pincus and Josh Martin of the Hollywood Hoops podcast to discuss all things Lakers – why Magic had his epic meltdown, who actually runs the franchise, and can they make significant improvements for next year.
June 05 12:43 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Warriors without key players in Game 3, the Lakers hiring another assistant, how Draymond got skinny, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!By ESPN, Jalen Rose, David Jacoby.
June 05 10:21 AM
Stephen Jackson, Jackie MacMullan and Brian Windhorst join Rachel to preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals from Oakland along with other NBA topics.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
