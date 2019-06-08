Game 4 reactions and other NBA podcasts of the day

Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We look at the keys to Toronto seizing control of the series at Oracle Arena, including Kawhi Leonard’s dominating performance and why Golden State has had such trouble stopping this Raptors team. Also: Toronto’s defense and superior depth, why Steph Curry couldn’t repeat his Game 3 performance, and whether Golden State was in worse shape in 2016 down 3-1 to OKC or now …
Dennis Scott from NBA TV joins Howard moments after the Toronto Raptors stunning victory over the Golden State Warriors to go up 3-1 in the Finals! Dennis explains why the first 5 minutes set the tone for the second half, how Kawhi Leonard’s cool, quiet leadership affected the Raptors, why Steph Curry’s still the greatest shooter ever, and when ……
Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan offer instant reaction to the Toronto Raptors’ Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals on the floor of Oracle Arena.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe, Brian Windhorst.
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Friday’s ep. of The Starters, the guys preview what to watch for in Game 4 tonight; talk to Leigh Ellis about Klay Thompson’s return and what Warriors fans think about the country of Canada; and discuss the chances of KD returning at all these NBA Finals. via Knit. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. As a bonus, Warriors Off Court presents this episode of the Chronicle’s flagship news podcast 5th & Mission. Scott Ostler and Ann Killion talk with host Demian Bulwa about the move to San Francisco, the Mark Stevens shove of Kyle Lowry, and the team’s on-court future. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Ric and Ryan cover all the latest news from around the NBA including the Beyhive coming after Joe Lacob’s wife, the Mark Stevens controversy, the Brooklyn Nets trade to clear cap space for 2 max players, and Klay Thompson returning for tonight’s NBA Finals Game 4. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple P ……
