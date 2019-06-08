Game 4 reactions and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 07 08:04 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci talk about who’s ultimately responsible for 76ers point guard Ben Simmons’ shot. Then the duo talks about draft prospects Dylan Windler and Shizz Alston. And they conclude the podcast by talking about the type of the players the Sixers are bringing in for their NBA predraft workouts.

