Kyrie Irving free agency and other NBA podcasts of the day

Mark Murphy covers the Boston Celtics for the Boston Herald. Twitter: @Murf56 8:57 Kyrie gone? 22:22 Did Kyrie ever even want to be here? 33:28 Who else didn’t buy-in this year? 39:30 Bringing Terry back? 46:20 Paul Pierce wheelchair game Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Sunday, June 9th 2019. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnlin ……
In this episode, I get with Dieter Kurtenbach and we chat about the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant, the Warriors dynasty, the Raptors unbelievable play, and more.
Sports columnists Ann Killion and Scott Ostler and beat writer Connor Letourneau break down Golden State's stunning Game 4 loss and analyze where it goes from here. After all, only one team in NBA history has come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.