Tony Parker through the years

By: HoopsHype staff | June 10, 2019
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Tony Parker poses with David Stern after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs on June 27, 1994 at the The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.
23 Nov 2001: Point guard Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs listens to head coach Gregg Popovich during the NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at Conseco Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Spurs defeated the Pacers 97-79.
9 Feb 2002: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA Rookies team shoots the ball while defended by Marcus Fizer #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA Sophmores team during the Got Milk Rookie Challenge game during the NBA All-Star Weekend at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: San Antonio Spurs' French player Tony Parker (C) loses control of the ball as he tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (R) and Derek Fisher in the final quarter of game 2 of their second round NBA western conference playoff series, in Los Angeles, CA, 07 May 2002. The Spurs won 88-85.
SAN ANTONIO - DECEMBER 21: Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards drives toward the basket against Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs during the game on December 21, 2002 at SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs won 92-81.
ATLANTA - FEBRUARY 8: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket for a layup during the The Got Milk? Rookie Challenge at the 2003 NBA All Star Weekend at Phillips Arena on February 8, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 13: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs takes Jason Kidd #5 of the New Jersey Nets through the pick set by Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game five of the NBA Finals at the Continental Airlines Arena on June 13, 2003 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Spurs won 93-83.
SAN ANTONIO - JUNE 15: Tony Parker #9 (L) and Emanuel Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs pose with the NBA Championship trophy after Game six of the 2003 NBA Finals against New Jersey Nets at SBC Center on June 15, 2003 in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs won 88-77 and defeated the Nets to win the NBA Championship.
LOS ANGELES - MAY 15: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs at the basket past Shaquille O'Neal #34 of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game six of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California.
SAN ANTONIO - JUNE 23: Tony Parker #9 of the 2005 NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs celebrates with girlfriend actress Eva Longoria after winning Game seven of the 2005 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons 81-74 on June 23, 2005 at SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas.
HOUSTON - FEBRUARY 19: Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference takes the ball to the basket against Shaquille O'Neal #32 of the Eastern Conference during the 2006 NBA All-Star Game at Toyota Center on February 19, 2006 in Houston, Texas. The Eastern Conference won 122-120.
LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 18: Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference shoots against the Eastern Conference during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2007 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The West won 153-132.
SAN ANTONIO - JUNE 10: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots against LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game in Game Two of the 2007 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center on June 10, 2007 in San Antonio, Texas.
CLEVELAND - JUNE 14: (L-R) Actress Eva Longoria and her fiancee Finals MVP Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs pose for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy after they won the 2007 NBA Championship with their 83-82 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Finals at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 14, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs goes to the basket against Lamar Odom #7 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs on May 29, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
PHOENIX - FEBRUARY 15: Tony Parker of the Western Conference drives for shot attempt against the Eastern Conference during the 58th NBA All-Star Game, part of 2009 NBA All-Star Weekend, at US Airways Center on February 15, 2009 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Villeurbanne's French player Tony Parker (R) vies with Strasbourg' US player Justin Harper (L) as Asvel' Ronny Turiaf (C) looks on during their French ProA basketball match on November 26, 2011 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Parker and Turiaf played their last game with ASVEL today as NBA owners and players reached a tentative deal to end a lockout.
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 25: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a photo after winning the Taco Bell Skills Challenge as part of 2012 All-Star Weekend at the Amway Center on February 25, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference All-Stars drives during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia Motors as part of 2012 All-Star Weekend at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida.
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 17: Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference All-Stars drives to the basket against the Eastern Conference All-Stars during the 2013 NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia on February 17, 2013 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket while being pursued by Chris Andersen #11 of the Miami Heat during Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals on June 20, 2013 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
French players Tony Parker (C) and Boris Diaw (2ndR) celebrate holding their trophy after winning the EuroBasket championships basketball final match between France and Lithuania in Ljubljana, on September 22, 2013. France won 80 to 66.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Tony Parker #9 of the Western Conference All-Stars shoots against John Wall #2 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 15: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket against LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat during Game Five of the 2014 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center on June 15, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JUNE 15: Tony Parker #9 and Tim Duncan #21, and Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate after defeating the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2014 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center on June 15, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers throws a pass over Tony Parker #9 and Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Seven of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on May 2, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers won 111-109 to win the series four games to three.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 8:Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs tries to get around Serge Ibaka #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder as he looks for a shot on goal during the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 8, 2016 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 03: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs is assisted off the court after an injury against the Houston Rockets during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at AT&T Center on May 3, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO,TX - APRIL 22 : Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs drives past David West #3 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 22 , 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 3: Tony Parker #9 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 3, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Tony Parker, Charlotte Hornets, France, San Antonio Spurs
