All about Kevin Durant's injury and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 10 08:31 PM

Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Monday’s special one-hour ep. of The Starters – live from Jurassic Park in Toronto! – the guys discuss what to watch for in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Can Kevin Durant save the Warriors? What’s the key to the Raptors closing it out? And has Toronto broken the Warriors’ sprit? All that, plus Vince Carter reminisces about the good old Raps; we discuss whether Golden State is a true dynasty; and an announcement about the future of the show …