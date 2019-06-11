2019 aggregate mock draft 9.0: First look after withdrawal deadline

Now that the early entry withdrawal deadlines for NCAA and NBA prospects have passed, we have a clear idea of who will be in the 2019 draft.

Some of the top prospects heading back to school include Charles Bassey, Neemias Queta, Devon Dotson, Killian Tillie and Jordan Nwora. The best international players who withdrew their names were Arturs Zagars, Paul Eboua, Nikita Mikhailovskii, Borisa Simanic and Henri Drell.

But the remaining players who appeared in mock drafts from ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer and NBADraft.net were included in this study. We also included the debut mock draft from USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s new property Rookie Wire.

With Rookie Wire launching today, it was only right that we had a Mock Draft ready to go. @NBADraftMikeyV projects all 60 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft: https://t.co/iTKv6N943t — RookieWire (@RookieWire) June 10, 2019

There is a consensus in the Top 8 for which prospects will be picked among these mock drafts, though the orders look fairly different after the first three selections.

Some prospects who moved into the first round include Luka Samanic (who we profiled here) as well as Mfiondu Kabengele and Nic Claxton. Another name to watch is international big man Goga Bitadze who jumped from No. 21 to No. 15.

We’ve included scouting reports on three second-round sleepers to keep an eye on below.

Zylan Cheatham, Arizona State (Forward)

Zylan Cheatham was an under-the-radar prospect throughout the year but he's received some buzz lately. He's a bit undersized for his position, but he's a very intriguing prospect. He showed his athleticism throughout the year on: – Crazy dunks/lobs

– Putbacks

– Chase down blocks pic.twitter.com/GOgwOJbXBP — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) June 5, 2019

Current AMD Rank: No. 54 overall

When looking at our aggregate mock drafts between November 2018 and May 2019, ASU’s Zylan Cheatham appeared between No. 72 and No. 81 each time. Now, he has cracked his way into the Top 60 and well within a draftable range.

Cheatham was one of the most efficient scorers in transition last season. When including passes, the Arizona State forward was able to produce 1.54 points per possession in the open court. That ranked second-best among all Pac-12 players who had at least 100 opportunities, per Synergy Sports. After performing very well at the G League Elite Camp, Cheatham was arguably the biggest snub who did not get invited to the combine.

The forward averaged 10.5 rebounds per game and 2.0 steals per game in the two scrimmages he participated in at the G League Elite Camp. His athletic testing also compared favorably to all combo forwards except 2018 NCAA champion Eric Paschall.

Terance Mann, Florida State (Wing)

Current AMD Rank: No. 49 overall

Florida State’s Terance Mann debuted on our aggregate mock draft in December so he didn’t exactly come from nowhere. But he has steadily climbed all the way up from No. 91 to No. 49 overall.

We have previously written about how Mann is is a very versatile scorer who was able to produce when spotting up as well as handling the ball in a pick-and-roll and attacking the basket in transition. When seniors competed at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the former Florida State standout was able to produce 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per 36 minutes.

From an anthropometric perspective, there are few at his position who have longer hands than Mann. He also showcased an impressive max vertical of 38.5 inches. During his first scrimmage at the combine, he was 3-for-4 from the field and connected on his only three-point attempt. The second game, he pulled down seven rebounds.

Jordan Bone, Tennessee (Guard)

Jordan Bone with a couple buckets running point guard at the NBA Draft Combine scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/6BR9F0Yqje — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWhiteman) May 16, 2019

Current AMD Rank: No. 62 overall

Tennessee’s Jordan Bone first appeared on our aggregate mock draft back in March 2019 and has since jumped from No. 78 overall to No. 62 overall.

As we noted in the article about prospects who most improved their stock at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine, Bone had the second-most assists in the SEC this season and ranked Top 15 among all players in the NCAA for his total assists. The combo guard was also one of the most efficient high-volume scorers and passers when operating a set offense last season, per Synergy.

He tested as one of the fastest and most agile prospects in this draft class with elite jumping ability as well. According to NBAAthlete.com, his athleticism ranks favorably near the 80th percentile among his all of his soon-to-be pro counterparts. Behind six assists in one of his combine scrimmages, Bone was the only prospect on his team in that game to brag a positive plus-minus.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report