Anthony Davis trade talks heat up and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 12: Durant fallout and Where in the World are the Blazers? from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 12 04:10 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. A lot of talk about Kevin Durant’s injury and how it impacts the league, the Warriors and the universe. Plus a world tour of where the Blazers are spending their offseasons.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 12: The Kevin Durant injury’s impact on free agency from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 12 02:55 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis discusses how Kevin Durant’s injury might impact Kyrie Irving’s free agency decisionLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
LOCKED ON NBA MOCK DRAFT – Picks 1-6 – Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Lakers, Cavaliers and Suns from Locked On NBA
June 12 02:30 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Welcome to the 2019 Locked On NBA Mock Draft. The Local experts of the Locked on Network bring you the picks from inside their draft rooms. Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated breaks down each of the picks while hosts David Locke and Brendon Kleen take you through the draft. Plus, Josh Lloyd gives the fantasy perspective …
AD Talks Heat Up, KD Fallout, News; De’Andre Hunter Scouting Report; CHI Offseason from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
June 12 02:18 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. A lot of news has piled up, including some clarity on the Pelicans’ AD talks with up to five teams. We also hit on a little more of the KD injury fallout, plus discuss the retirement of Tony Parker and other news around the league.
Then, a look at Virginia combo forward De’Andre Hunter, considered one of the higher floor players in the draft. But what is his upside?
Finally, the Bulls and their offseason …
Then, a look at Virginia combo forward De’Andre Hunter, considered one of the higher floor players in the draft. But what is his upside?
Finally, the Bulls and their offseason …
June 12 01:50 AM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker where we break down the wild Game 5 between the Raptors and Warriors, including Kevin Durant’s injury. We try and look at it from all angles, and look at why it’s an incredible bummer on all accounts. Then, we break down the prospects ranked 20th through 11th on my big board. Here’s the order. 20. PJ Washington 19. Romeo Langford 18. Tyler Herro 17. Rui Hachimura 16. Nickeil Alexander-Walker 15 …
The Ripple Effects of the KD Injury, in These Finals and Beyond | The Mismatch – via theringer.com
June 12 01:11 AM
Game 5 of the NBA Finals was headlined by Kevin Durant’s league-shaking Achilles injury and punctuated by an unusual number of bizarre moments (4:39). Plus: Teams around the league prepare for movement in the fast-approaching NBA draft (41:33), and the Memphis Grizzlies hire Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach (56:26).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
June 11 11:42 PM
In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker where we break down the wild Game 5 between the Raptors and Warriors, including Kevin Durant’s injury. We try and look at it from all angles, and look at why it’s an incredible bummer on all accounts. Then, we break down the prospects ranked 20th through 11th on my big board. Here’s the order. 20. PJ Washington 19. Romeo Langford 18. Tyler Herro 17. Rui Hachimura 16. Nickeil Alexander-Walker 15. Grant Williams 14. Kevin Porter Jr. 13 …
Tue. June 11 – Yup, Still Here from The Starters – via NBA.com
June 11 07:51 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Tuesday’s ep. of The Starters, the guys breakdown an extremely eventful Game 5 starting with Kevin Durant’s brutal injury …
June 11 07:38 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discuss Finals Game 5 as Kevin Durant goes down with a season ending injury but the Warriors send the series back to Oakland!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 11 05:45 PM
We reflect on a bizarre, somber, ultimately inspiring Game 5, in which the Warriors pulled out a gutsy, series-saving win after Kevin Durant suffered a devastating Achilles injury
June 11 04:46 PM
Hot Takedown unpacks Game 5 of the NBA Finals and previews Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. Plus, a Rabbit Hole featuring Sara’s Minnesota Twins fandom.By FiveThirtyEight, 538, ESPN, Neil Paine, Geoff Foster, Sara Ziegler.
June 11 04:08 PM
Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, and Brian Windhorst discuss the Warriors game 5 win, KD’s injury, and more.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Durant injury impact, Game 2 breakdown, 6 names for the Utah Jazz draft from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
June 11 02:03 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. The NBA will be changed for at least a decade based on what happened last night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. David Locke, takes a look the impact of the Kevin Durant injury and how it will ripple across the NBA landscape and change the way things are done …
June 11 01:18 PM
Ric and Will discuss last night’s epic Game 5 with a gutsy Warriors victory that also came with the huge loss of Kevin Durant to an achilles injury. Should Durant have been allowed to play? Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follo ……
June 11 12:48 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Ann Killion and Scott Ostler join Connor Letourneau to talk about Golden State’s stunning Game 5 win in Toronto, Thursday’s Game 6 — the last-ever game at Oracle Arena — and news that Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
MINI POD: Game 5 of the 2019 Finals – via espn.com
June 11 11:48 AM
Zach Lowe, Brian Windhorst, Cassidy Hubbarth, Andrew Han and Kendrick Perkins offer instant reaction to the Golden State Warriors’ Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals on the floor of Scotiabank Arena.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe.