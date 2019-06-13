KD's free agency future and other NBA podcasts of the day

0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: HoopsHype |
June 13, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 13 03:28 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on NBA Mock draft with the local experts of every team in their draft rooms making the picks, trades being made and the expert vision of SI.com Jeremy Woo after every pick. David Locke and Brendon Kleen take you pick to pick and Josh Lloyd checks in from the Locked on Fantasy Basketball desk about the fantasy implications. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
June 13 12:25 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. The Athletic’s Jay King and Sam “Jam” Packard discuss the latest round of Anthony Davis rumors and the return of Aron BaynesLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 12 11:41 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, The Chicago Tribune’s K.C. Johnson joins Mark Schanowski to discuss the upcoming draft and Anthony Davis trade impact …
June 12 10:01 PM
Would you take a 50% chance on signing an injured Kevin Durant if it meant letting Butler and Harris go? Spike and Mike discuss that question, talk about the rumors involving Anthony Davis and the Lakers and Celtics, who the Sixers might sign if Harris and Butler leave, what the chances are that Ben Simmons has a better career than Joel Embiid, and two listener submitted jigsaws. Also, Mike debates whether or not to eat an almond.
June 12 09:18 PM
Zach talks to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck about the aftermath of the Kevin Durant injury, what to expect in Game 6, the latest with Anthony Davis and more.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe.
June 12 08:57 PM
The Athletic’s Sam Amick returns to talk about game 5 of the NBA Finals, the devastating achilles injury to Kevin Durant, the strange circumstances surrounding the press conference and KD’s surgery announcement, pressure he may have felt from fans, teammates, the Warriors and/or the media to come back too soon, and the impact the injury may hav ……
June 12 07:43 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Wed.’s episode of The Starters, Trey joins the guys live from Oakland to discuss how the team has responded to Kevin Durant’s injury update, whether they’ll use it as a source of motivation, and if other teams will still offer KD the max this summer …
June 12 06:35 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby look at the Lakers odds of landing Anthony Davis, translate Wanda Durant opening up on GMA, and give props to the Jalen of the Week!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 12 06:21 PM
Ric had lunch with Rajon Rondo for a story you can read on Bleacher Report, and we also decided to play the raw audio for you here. Rondo candidly discusses a ton of topics surround the 2018-19 Lakers season, as well as his thoughts on his reputation around the league, how’s he’s changed over the years, and much more. Thanks for listening! If y ……
June 12 04:13 PM
Tracy McGrady and Brian Windhorst join Rachel Nichols previewing Game 6 of the finals from Oakland. Plus the latest on KD’s injury, and Anthony Davis!By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
June 12 04:03 PM
We briefly preview what the Warriors have to do to make up for the loss of Kevin Durant for the remainder of the Finals (more Boogie?) (1:30). Then, we run through each big-market team with cap space and wonder whether KD’s injury has dramatically affected their offseason plans (31:32).
Hosts: Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier, and Jonathan Tjarks
June 12 08:51 AM
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and 76ers super fan T Will discuss the team’s options for the June 20 NBA draft. The duo also discuss free agency and about Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Free Agency, Podcasts, Basketball, NBA, Podcasts
Basketball, NBA, Podcasts, Free Agency, Podcasts, Kevin Durant
0
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email