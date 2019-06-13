KD's free agency future and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 12 08:51 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and 76ers super fan T Will discuss the team’s options for the June 20 NBA draft. The duo also discuss free agency and about Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

