This is how the Golden State Warriors head into the offseason

They may no longer be the reigning champions, but they went out like champions, and no one can dispute that.

Although the 2019 NBA Finals were a great battle, injuries sustained by Kevin Durant (achilles) and Klay Thompson (knee) were too much for the Golden State Warriors to overcome, and the Toronto Raptors were ready to knock them off their throne. The Warriors should feel no shame in the way they went out, though, as the team fought till the very end of the ultimately season-ending Game 6 defeat, and even had a shot to force a Game 7 at the before Stephen Curry’s three-point attempt fell harmlessly off of the rim.

Even so, throughout the majority of the playoffs, the Warriors, once they turned it on, looked like their prime selves, taking out the Los Angeles Clippers in six, defeating their rival Houston Rockets in six (without Durant and on the road in the deciding game, no less) and sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals before falling to Toronto. And who knows? Maybe if Durant and Thompson were able to stay healthy, we could be talking about a three-peat instead of a dethroning here.

Nevertheless, what was always going to be a very complicated offseason for general manager Bob Myers, team owner Joe Lacob and the rest of Golden State got even trickier with the injuries to Durant and Thompson. Will Durant still walk as many expected him to this summer, or will he opt into the final year of his deal and rehab with the Warriors? Will Thompson still get a max offer from Golden State? And what of Draymond Green, who is up for an extension this summer? Will he get it, or will they let him play out his contract and test unrestricted free agency next summer?

A lot of questions that need answering, and the way they are answered will determine whether the Warriors’ run at the top is over, or if this is merely another 2016-like hiccup for the most dominant franchise of the decade.

GUARANTEED CONTRACTS FOR 2019/20

Stephen Curry: $40,231,758

Draymond Green: $18,539,130

Andre Iguodala: $17,185,185

Damian Jones: $2,305,057

Jacob Evans: $1,928,280

NON-GUARANTEED CONTRACTS FOR 2019/20

Shaun Livingston: $7,692,308

Guaranteed for $2,000,000

Alfonzo McKinnie: $1,588,231

PLAYER OPTIONS

Kevin Durant: $31,500,000

FREE AGENTS

Quinn Cook (Restricted)

Jordan Bell (Restricted)

Klay Thompson

DeMarcus Cousins

Andrew Bogut

Jonas Jerebko

Kevon Looney

OFFSEASON GOALS

Golden State’s biggest need this offseason will revolve around their impending free agents, primarily Durant and Thompson.

It appeared that Durant was trending away from re-signing with the Warriors throughout the latter stages of the season, with the New York Knicks sounding like potentially his next destination, but his Achilles injury may have put a wrench in those plans. With Durant now looking at likely missing most of next season, the question is: Will the one-time league MVP just opt into the final year of his deal with Golden State, heal on their dime and then test free agency next summer? Or does he still have one foot out the door? And did the way the Warriors handle the injury help or hurt their case with Durant regarding his free agency? According to reports, Durant is still going to land a max deal this summer no matter where he signs, so the prospect of him losing money due to the injury and opting in with Golden State to avoid that probably doesn’t exist for the superstar forward.

Then there’s Thompson’s free agency to deal with. All along, there’s been a belief league-wide that as long as the Warriors offer their All-Star 2-guard a max deal, he’ll probably re-sign without much drama or fanfare. That hasn’t changed as we approach the summer, even with Thompson suffering an ACL tear in the final game of the season. Thompson is beloved in Golden State, not just by fans, but by his teammates, coaches and management, so there’s little doubt the team will do everything in their power to do right by him (i.e., pay him what he’s earned) once he hits free agency this offseason.

The Warriors will also have a decision to make with Cousins, who deservers commendation for rushing back from injury to try and help the team in the Finals, but who also didn’t perform all that well once he did return. Following the Finals defeat, the big man stated that he was open to returning to Golden State next season, so we’ll see if the feeling is mutual, and if the financials can be hammered out. With Durant possibly gone and Thompson set to miss a good chunk of next regular season (if not all of it), the Warriors could really use a player of Cousins’ caliber in 2019-20, at least if they can get him to at least sort of resemble the pre-major injury version of himself. The fact that Cousins failed to make a huge impact in the postseason might even help the Warriors re-sign the 28-year-old center, as interest in him from around the Association may have waned just a bit.

Golden State has another impending free-agent big man to think about, too, in Kevon Looney. He’s not a star like most of the players he often shares the floor with, but he made a bigger impact in the postseason than Cousins despite posting overall humble averages, and could receive more interest league-wide this summer thanks to his quiet, hard-working demeanor, age and clean bill of health.

Finally, the Warriors will need to decide whether or not to give the extension-eligible Green a new contract this offseason. If they choose not to, that would allow the former Defensive Player of the Year to hit unrestricted free agency next summer instead, which could lead to a volatile situation next season, especially with how temperamental Green is known to be. Regardless, team owner Joe Lacob has recently talked about wanting Green to be a Warrior for life, so an extension this summer could be possible. The fact that the team is so injury-riddled elsewhere could factor into this decision, too.

Apart from all that, the Warriors will need to figure out a cheap way to add help for Curry and Green over the summer, since they’ll be the two focal points of the team next season. Besides veteran-minimums, Golden State will likely only have the taxpayer mid-level exception to use if they find a free-agent target they like enough.

POTENTIAL FREE AGENCY TARGETS

Seth Curry: With it being reported that Shaun Livingston is considering retirement, the Warriors are going to have to find another backup ball-handler for Curry. Well, after the season his brother Seth just had shooting the basketball (45 percent accuracy for the Portland Trail Blazers), there might not be a more perfect fit for that role than the Duke product.

Trevor Ariza: With KD possibly no longer around, the Warriors could be in the market for a 3-and-D wing. Ariza is experienced in not just that role, but in suiting up for a contender from his time with Houston, so he could be a good fit there.

James Ennis: Another 3-and-D type, though a younger option for the Warriors.

Austin Rivers: He always seems to perform well against Golden State, so the Warriors could have some interest in the tough-nosed, two-way shooting guard.

Reggie Bullock: Shocking as it to say, the Warriors could actually use more shooting, especially with Thompson set to miss most of next regular season. Bullock could be a good fit in that role, and one that wouldn’t be too pricey.

Wayne Ellington: Ditto, Ellington.

Ed Davis: If Cousins walks, Golden State will need to find someone who could provide a tough presence down low. Davis could be the right guy for that job.

JaVale McGee: The big man attended a Warriors playoff game in Golden State. If Cousins leaves this summer, could a return be in the cards for McGee?

POTENTIAL TRADE TARGETS

The Warriors lack the assets to make much noise on the trade market, no matter how badly they may want to revamp the roster due to the injuries sustained by Durant and Thompson.

As such, it’s hard to speculate much on their potential trade targets. A minor deal here is possible, though.

2019 DRAFT ASSETS

The Warriors will select 28th overall in the 2019 draft.

They will also have their second-round pick this summer, though it’s possible they sell it to save a roster spot.

You can follow Frank Urbina on Twitter: @FrankUrbina_.