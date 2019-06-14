NBA podcasts du jour: All about Toronto Raptors' title

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
MEGA Pod: 2019 NBA Finals Game 6; Klay Injury; Coby White Scouting Report; PHX Offseason; News from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
June 14 04:59 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. Yet another incredibly surreal NBA Finals night. The Raptors outlast Golden State behind another wonderful performance from Kyle Lowry and fantastic contributions throughout the rotation. We also look back on how the Raptors got to this point, including the brilliant moves by Masai Ujiri, and the roles of Kawhi Leonard and Nick Nurse …
June 14 04:12 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. The Toronto Raptors won their first-ever championship in one of the more memorable series in recent memory. Unfortunately, it was marred by yet another disastrous injury, but they deserve respect for pulling off this season. Adam and Anthony talk about game 6, try to figure out where the Warriors go from here and then try to preview what promises to be an incredible NBA offseason. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …
The Toronto Raptors Are the 2019 NBA Champions | Heat Check – via theringer.com
June 14 02:41 AM
In a thrilling Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors to win their first championship in franchise history.
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
Host: John Gonzalez
Guest: Kevin O’Connor
MINI POD: Game 6 of the 2019 Finals – via espn.com
June 14 02:03 AM
Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe, Andrew Han and Kendrick Perkins offer instant reaction to the Toronto Raptorsa�� Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals on the floor of Oracle Arena. Special cameo by 2019 NBA champion Marc Gasol.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe.
June 14 01:13 AM
Deuce and Mo recorded a podcast immediately following the Raptors winning the NBA Finals. They discussed all the storylines including KD’s injury, Klay going down, Kawhi’s future, the Warriors offseason and much more.
Thu. June 13 – Another Shot At It from The Starters – via NBA.com
June 13 09:00 PM
Listen to The Starters episodes free, on demand. On Thu.’s episode of The Starters, Trey checks in from Oracle to set the scene for the final game at the arena, explain which team is under the most pressure, and the recipe for a Warriors Game 6 win. Tas and Leigh discuss if the Raptors can bounce back, whether Klay will finally have an off-game, and what Cousins shows up tonight …
June 13 07:21 PM
1:01 – A. Sherrod Blakely, Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper discuss how Kevin Durant’s injury could impact the Celtics, the entire landscape of NBA free agency and the NBA Draft.
10:03 – Sherrod is sure that Danny Ainge will not ‘overpay’ for Anthony Davis, but what separates the Celtics from other suitors for A.D …
10:03 – Sherrod is sure that Danny Ainge will not ‘overpay’ for Anthony Davis, but what separates the Celtics from other suitors for A.D …
S1E23: Scouting Ja Morant (and Taylor Jenkins) with The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks from The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast
June 13 06:44 PM
Listen to The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast episodes free, on demand. Chris Herrington welcomes Ringer NBA writer Jonathan Tjarks to analyze likely Grizzlies draft pick Ja Morant and to talk about Tjarks’ former high school classmate, new Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Kyrie Opting Out, Durant Recovering, Jalen Coaches The Warriors and More from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
June 13 06:42 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discuss how the Warriors can pull off a win, plus what it means for Kyrie to sign with Roc Nation, AD’s next move, and more of your VM questions!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 13 04:45 PM
Tracy McGrady, Brian Windhorst, Zach Lowe and Nick Friedell join Rachel Nichols previewing Game 6 of the Finals in Oakland. Plus Rachel sits down with Kyle Lowry, and more!By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
June 13 03:56 PM
Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. Spence talks to Mike Breen ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Bang! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 13 02:25 PM
Chris sits down with Keldon Johnson, SEC Freshman of the Year from Kentucky, after his workout with the Wizards. Keldon shares about his year at UK, growing up in a small city in Virginia, what he learned from Coach Calipari, and more.
Comments