NBA podcasts du jour: All about Toronto Raptors' title

June 14 04:12 AM

Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. The Toronto Raptors won their first-ever championship in one of the more memorable series in recent memory. Unfortunately, it was marred by yet another disastrous injury, but they deserve respect for pulling off this season. Adam and Anthony talk about game 6, try to figure out where the Warriors go from here and then try to preview what promises to be an incredible NBA offseason. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …